Government entities in Indiana County have been given a financial windfall by the federal government from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) — part American Rescue Plan — to assist in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $25 million has been allocated our county, boroughs and townships. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website, there are three primary intentions for which these funds are to be used:
1. Fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts
2. Maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis
3. Build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity
Looking at the first intention, the pandemic is in retreat for the time being. We have COVID vaccines readily available to prevent infection and mitigate symptoms. Because more than 48 percent of Indiana County refuses to be fully inoculated, that would not be the best use of funds.
The second intention isn’t relevant; since our local governments under state law must maintain a balanced budget, public services have not been adversely affected. This money should not be used to upgrade vehicles or facilities, repair potholes, fix sidewalks, etc., because those expenditures are funded by existing tax dollars. Intention number three provides a means for governments in Indiana County to work collectively to address some of the unresolved long-term issues that linger in our communities.
These issues have been identified in municipal research reports in the past decade, such as the 2011 Indiana Borough Comprehensive Plan, a Community Development Policy Guide published in 2011, and Where We Live ... A Comprehensive Plan for Indiana County, Pennsylvania, published in 2012. Among the findings of the reports, both identified the following issues:
• Lack of jobs for area residents
• Loss of population
• Loss of retail stores and other businesses
• The tax base and school property taxes.
Significant progress has not been made on these issues nor has a comprehensive plan been developed to change these trends. When reviewing the most recent census figures, it shows we are still headed in the wrong direction:
• Indiana County lost 5,364 residents in 10 years, a decline of -6.3 percent.
• In 2010 the average age was 38.1 years; by 2020 it was 40.2.
Our permanent resident population is getting older, which means fewer people are working, earning less income and ultimately paying fewer dollars in taxes. Ultimately, everyone’s taxes will increase, as there are fewer working people and fewer residents to maintain public services.
There is a “brain drain” occurring with the most talented young people who grow up in the county. They are leaving for more favorable professional opportunities in metropolitan areas or migrating south. We need to find a way to keep our best and brightest closer to home. IUP attracts thousands of young people to our area, but graduates have few employment opportunities here. There are not enough large employers in the county with the types of jobs students are seeking post-graduation. We educate here, but then see a mass of potential future residents move away.
This situation needs to reverse course, and the American Rescue Plan funding provides a means to market and attract businesses here. How can this be accomplished?
Promote Indiana’s existing Federal Opportunity Zones to large employers looking to expand operations through a campaign to Fortune 500 companies. Opportunity Zones provide tax benefits to investors. Local governments can then match the benefits provided by the federal government. Why not take it a step further and waive property taxes for 20 years provided companies maintain a certain threshold of employees working in Indiana in those opportunity zones?
Invest or allocate the SLFRF funds to create infrastructure that industries can use. This can be roads, water and sewer lines, electricity and broadband internet needed to build from the ground up. Our county economic development team, from the county commissioners through the planning department, IUP, tourist bureau and the Indiana County Development Corporation have their fingers on the pulse of the county. Some ARPA capital already is targeted for extending broadband and wireless communication to the “digital desert” of Indiana County.
The planning office and ICDC-led efforts to recruit new and expanding businesses to the area have a wealth of tools (properties such as Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park) that keep Indiana County competitive with other areas fighting for the same economic jumpstarts.
What industries would want to come here? Those that need affordable sources of energy. We have an abundance of electricity generation, and the Marcellus shale gas reserves are in our backyard. Industries such as chemical manufacturing, food processing, pulp and paper, data storage (server farms) and heavy manufacturing such as vehicle assembly consume a great deal power.
We currently have two prestigious regional banks headquartered in Indiana: First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bancorp. Why not provide incentives to make Indiana County a center for finance and banking? These are stable industries offering high-paying professional jobs.
Why come to Indiana County? The cost of living is comparatively inexpensive in Indiana County compared to the rest of Pennsylvania. One barometer of this is housing prices. According to the real estate site Zillow, the average home price in the state is over $254,000, yet Indiana County is just over $146,000, 43 percent less. Public policy has always been well-intentioned in Indiana County. Past generations of policy making have not made Indiana County a business destination. Let’s see our local governments work together with COVID funds to make Indiana County economically sustainable for the next generation.
Now is the opportunity for Gazette readers and other county residents and stakeholders to unify behind a strong public policy that helps all. Recognizing their obligation to identify areas of need and be responsive to voters and taxpayers demands, the county commissioners are embarking on a series of open house sessions to hear public recommendations for ARPA investment. Indiana County citizens need to insist that the commissioners invest of this influx of millions through the economic development team in ways to seal deals with new businesses, create new jobs, attract new residents and build a strong tax base for future prosperity.
“The Way We See It” will offer a weekly editorial on local topics of importance from the perspective of The Gazette’s editorial board.