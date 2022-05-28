What does Memorial Day mean to you?
A three-day weekend away from work? A family barbecue in the back yard? How about a day to shop and take advantage of retail sales?
Memorial Day is known for all those things and is widely considered the “official” start of summer. But it’s nowhere near the true meaning of the day.
It is important to note that Memorial Day and Veterans Day are both patriotic holidays honoring the military, but there is a significant difference between the two aside from when they land on the calendar.
Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the military.
This solemn occasion is a time to reflect on these American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and defending the country they deeply loved. Veterans Day, observed every Nov. 11, recognizes all who have served in the armed forces.
The first formal Memorial Day — originally called “Decoration Day” because fallen soldiers’ graves were decorated with flags and flowers — didn’t occur until May 30, 1868, when Congressman James Garfield (a former Union general and future U.S. president) helped 5,000 participants decorate the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who were buried at Arlington Cemetery.
It wasn’t until after World War I that Decoration Day became a nationwide day for honoring those who died in all of America’s wars.
The tradition of wearing red poppies, distributed by Veterans of Foreign Wars members and American Legion Auxiliary volunteers, on the day to symbolize resilience was derived from a poem written by Lt. Col. John McCrae to honor the 87,000 allied soldiers who were killed during a battle at Flanders Fields in Belgium during The Great War.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Another tradition is to fly American flags at half-staff in memory, then have the living raise them at noon as a symbol of carrying on. In recent years, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts have begun the tradition of placing American flags at soldiers’ grave sites.
At one time, there were more parades and large-scale community remembrances. Those days are waning as many of us relish the much-needed day off to spend time with loved ones. But the sacrifice of those who died in service for our country should be remembered, and that remembrance should be more than just a family get-together or a day in the park.
It is important that we honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on this solemn occasion. It is their heroic and selfless actions that have preserved our freedoms.
The Indiana County War Memorial is a permanent, year-round honor roll monument of those from Indiana County who died in action, from the colonial era to the present.
Bronze plaques on granite contain scenes of combat, and memorial bricks honor county residents who served in the military. Be sure to stop for a visit.
It’s on the grounds of the Indiana County Courthouse, 825 Philadelphia St., in Indiana, between the Jimmy Stewart statue and the Jimmy Stewart Museum.
We cannot thank our fallen servicemen and servicewomen enough for their sacrifice. We must honor them by never forgetting what they have done for all of us.
Memorial Day is a tradition worth carrying on.