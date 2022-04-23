The recent Indiana Borough rejection of a plan by the Dunkin’ coffee and doughnut outlet people to build a new drive-thru shop near the South Fifth and Philadelphia streets intersection hampers area job-creation and downtown Indiana improvement efforts, as we see it.
Heartland Restaurant Group, of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, has proposed a new shop for an “L” shaped piece of ground that, easily stated, wraps around the vacant auto service center on the southwest corner of the intersection. Its neighbors would include the Indiana fire station, across Philadelphia Street; Brunzie’s bar, across South Fifth Street; Align Chiropractic shop on Philadelphia Street; and Lake’s 24-hour Fitness center on Fifth Street.
Heartland is invested in the Indiana area. The group owns the Dunkin’ outlet at Oakland Avenue and Rose Street in White Township, their leaders know the market, and it is encouraging to see their confidence in furthering their presence in this area.
Indiana’s town fathers were narrowly divided in their response to the proposal. The borough planning commission studied the Heartland site plan, forwarded it to the borough council and recommended its approval.
The council’s Administration Committee also recommended approval by the full 12-member panel. But by narrow votes, council agreed (6-5) to eliminate two metered parking spaces for a driveway onto Philadelphia Street, but disagreed (5-6) to take down two parking meters for the second driveway onto South Fifth Street. (One councilman abstained from the votes.)
Intent on building the Dunkin’ shop as originally laid out, Heartland on April 6 appealed to Indiana County Common Pleas Court. Heartland’s appeal of the council decision is succinctly stated in less than four pages (kudos to lawyers Alan Shuckrow and Alexis Wheeler for not belaboring the point).
Heartland wants an Indiana County judge to strike down the negative council vote for procedural reasons.
“The Council’s vote to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street was not in writing and the Council did not provide HRG or VRB (VRB Associates, of 541 Philadelphia Street, the present owner of the Dunkin’ site) with findings and the reasons for the adjudication. … Further, there is no basis in the record, beyond mere speculation, for the Council to deny HRG’s request to remove the two parking spaces on South Fifth Street.”
Speculation could be that cars coming out onto South Fifth Street would be a new issue for other drivers and pedestrians to watch out for. But they’ve watched for years for cars coming out from Brunzie’s parking lot on the same block.
Speculation could be that the missing parking spaces would force people to park south of Gompers Avenue and walk an extra 150 feet to reach — the fitness center? Really?
Earlier, borough officials questioned whether the Dunkin’ site would look right because the building would not be flush with the sidewalk.
The site plan was debated for compliance with Indiana’s comprehensive plan for downtown design. The restaurant building, being set back with its parking lot in front, would not be all that different from the configurations of its neighbors: The gas station, the fire station, Brunzie’s/Subs’n Suds and the cemetery monument shop diagonally across the intersection all are set back from the sidewalk.
The borough planning people have apparently seen their way through those issues.
But aside, and more importantly, Heartland’s plan checks a lot of the boxes for building the Indiana economy.
The owners have said as many as 25 people would be hired for the restaurant.
Coffee drinkers have a lot of choices in downtown Indiana. A drive-thru opportunity wouldn’t be unfair competition. If all the coffee peddlers step up their game with Dunkin’ in town, that would be a win-win.
We should address one of the elephants in the room. Buggey’s Auto Repair and Towing shop at 501 Philadelphia St. has been posted “for sale” for the better part of a decade. Ours is not to judge a fair asking price or offer that Heartland may well have made for the property. It has gone unsold for probably several reasons lo these years, but it’s not far-fetched to guess that having a thriving business next door to the auto shop property, to both the side and rear, would boost its value in the eyes of prospective buyers and lead to its sale sooner than later.
Indiana Borough council would be well-served to cut its losses soon, pay solicitor Pat Dougherty his fees, and vote again in favor of stimulating the local economy.