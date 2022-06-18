The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) this past week approved a new formula for allocating state funding for core operations related to the expenses associated with running the 14 state-run schools.
While the change in the formula has merit in keeping the institutions financially stable, distribution allocations do not address the serious long-term issues the system is facing.
Declining enrollment is the largest issue and there is not a serious plan in place to reverse this trend. The system has declined by 29,573 students (minus-25 percent) overall since the start of the 2011 academic year.
Enrollment problems the PASSHE system is faced with are economic ones — simple supply-and-demand issues. There are empty desks in classrooms, vacancies in residence halls, and enough faculty on staff to instruct additional students. An effective plan to bring the system back to its previous high-water mark in enrollment is needed.
The campuses have excellent faculty and facilities that have served the educational needs for the commonwealth for more than 150 years. Taxpayers, alumni, and the communities in which they operate have and continue to invest heavily in their success.
How did the PASSHE system get to this point? The system did not do a good job in identifying trends.
For example, elementary school enrollment in the commonwealth started to decline more than a decade ago. When 92 percent of PASSHE enrollment is from in-state, it means your future base of consumers (in this case, students) is not going to be what it once was.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, students enrolled exclusively in distance education, such as online degree programs, courses grew 24 percent, from 2.6 million to 3.3. million between 2012 to 2016. This created competition.
While the PASSHE system offered distance education, the offerings did not keep pace with national growth trends or mitigate declines of traditional enrollment.
The time has come to develop a practical, business-minded approach to attracting students to the PASSHE campuses. Foremost is to make sure the system is addressing the future job needs of our residents.
More than century ago, Pennsylvania needed teachers. PASSHE was created as a system of teacher’s colleges to provide educators for school systems across the state.
The generations of teachers produced by the system has made, and still does make, Pennsylvania a leader in public schools nationwide.
That same focus in serving the needs of the state is needed now. That focus starts in finding ways to lower the costs for a traditional education. Establish tuition and fee structures that working-class families can afford, without an overwhelming debt. Tuition rates need to be competitive with online degree programs. In the past 15 years, tuition prices in the system have skyrocketed and are disproportional to normal inflationary increases.
With continued decline in enrollment, there is a need to create incentives to attend college in Pennsylvania. These incentives could include:
- Upon completion of a four-year degree at one of the PASSHE institutions, the individual’s state income tax would be forgiven for the first five years they are working in the commonwealth. This would benefit the state in two ways: It will help students pay off college debt and eliminate some of the brain drain we experience by having some of our best and brightest young residents move out of state.
- Eliminate out-of-state tuition rates. This allows the system to attract out-of-state students away from attending private colleges or public universities elsewhere which have milder climates, a growing population base, and lower cost of living.
It’s time for our lawmakers and educators to work together to come up with innovative solutions to make PASSHE the thriving system it once was.