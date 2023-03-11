Gov. Josh Shapiro’s unveiled his first budget Tuesday to the state legislature and appears to be off to a solid start.
The $44.4 billion spending plan represents a 3.8 percent increase over this year’s $42.8 billion budget. It proposes no major tax increases but does include some tax cuts.
Among the highlights, the budget:
n Expands the state’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program by increasing the income cap for both homeowners and renters to $45,000 and boosting the maximum rebate to $1,000 (a $350 increase). This will expand the program to allow 173,000 additional residents to qualify for the program above the 400,000 currently eligible.
n Increases the 911 surcharge on phone bills to $2.03, up from $1.65, while eliminating the gross receipts and sales tax on monthly cellphone bills. He also is carving out some of the funding from this increase to bolster statewide access to the new 988 mental health crises and suicide prevention hotline.
n Boosts funding in the state’s main line item for school operations by $567.4 million, a 7.8 percent increase from this year, to nearly $8.2 billion, while also increasing funding for special education by $103.8 million, to more than $1.4 billion.
n Increases child care services funding by $66.7 million to allow 75,000 low-income families to get subsidized child care.
n Proposes a five-year $100 million block grant program for schools for mental health services for students and staff.
n Provides a personal income tax credit of $2,500 a year, for up to three years for those newly employed in nursing, teaching and policing.
n Contains no change in the scheduled reduction to the state’s tax on corporate profits. Shapiro administration officials said they are still open to accelerating cuts in the state’s corporate net income tax as the governor proposed on the campaign trail. At least for this year, they said they want to continue to monitor business tax collections in an uncertain economy. As is, the rate will drop from 8.99 percent to 8.49 percent in January.
n Includes $5.75 million for new staffing in the Department of Environmental Protection to help with permitting and enforcement of clean air and water regulations.
n Proposes $16.4 million for new cadet classes to add 384 new state police troopers by the summer of 2024. It doesn’t increase the size of the state police force but will help fill existing and projected vacancies.
n Provides $17.5 million to reduce the wait list for services for individuals with intellectual disabilities.
n Includes a 2 percent increase for higher education institutions as well as invests more in career and technical education and apprenticeships.
n Raises the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from $7.25.
While we should expect members of the party not in control of the state’s highest office to deride practically everything in that budget, that is, surprisingly, not what we received. At the same time, we also expect members of the governor’s party sing the praises with nary a harsh word to say.
It’s politics.
Instead, we heard Republicans calling it things such as “a good start,” “a starting point” and “a reasonable start to the process.” They’re not exactly ringing endorsements but that in itself, the way we see it, is a reasonable start to the process.
Others in the state GOP went further, including President Pro Tem Kim Ward, who said, “The governor said a lot of things that we can all get on board with.”
Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, added, “All Indiana County school students stand to benefit under his proposal, including an emphasis on mental health funding. The governor’s desire to increase the Homestead Farmstead Exemption would provide property tax relief and his proposed investments in first responders, law enforcement and roads and bridges would increase public safety and strengthen our infrastructure.”
Noticeably lacking in the budget, at least during Shapiro’s address to the legislature, was the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state carbon dioxide budget cap-and-trade program, but he is preparing for Pennsylvania involvement in RGGI by setting aside $600 million for it.
Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, urged Shapiro to withdraw the commonwealth from RGGI, calling the state’s entrance into it a “$600 million tax on every consumer of electricity in this commonwealth.”
The legislature has tried several times to stop the program, but failed. The regulation allowing Pennsylvania to join has been on hold since July because of a court challenge.
We’re told, almost consistently, our government is so divided and fractured that cooperation is virtually impossible. But we’ve seen, time and again, Democrats and Republicans in the Keystone State, work seamlessly together on bipartisan efforts.
The 2023-24 legislative session got off to a rocky start between the two parties, but the election of Democrat Joanna McClinton, the first female speaker of the Pennsylvania House, after the resignation of Mark Rozzi, whose brief time as speaker was defined by senseless division and gridlock and was a slow-motion political train wreck.
Rozzi, a Democrat whose rise to speaker, ironically, was engineered by state House Republicans, held up the adoption of rules that govern the chamber and dictate who controls the legislative agenda. Those rules are usually adopted on the first day of the new legislative session, which, this year, was Jan. 3. It all essentially centered around passage of a measure championed by Rozzi that allows childhood victims of sexual abuse to sue their perpetrator and the institutions that shielded them for damages.
But though he pledged to govern as an independent in his acceptance speech, Rozzi did not leave the Democratic party.
Some Democrats went a bit further, saying they want to use their new majority powers to push through their policy priorities, as Republicans did over the past decade while ignoring many of the minority party’s top issues. Some of these issues had bipartisan support, like raising the minimum wage and expanding non-discrimination protections to LGBTQ individuals.
Others, including many from this year’s large freshman class, said they want fairer rules that give lawmakers from the minority party some say.
Another starting point.
With control of the House hinging on the narrowest of majorities, it does not make sense for one party or the other to claim a mandate or force their opinions on their opposition. Because of the slim majority (102-101), it’s unlikely Democrats will hold that majority on every issue. Democratic leadership must work with their colleagues across the aisle, and vice versa, on a regular basis.
Judging by the comments reacting to Shapiro’s budget proposal — especially from our local representation — it seems things may be returning to the days when both political parties can agree to disagree, yet still continue work toward solutions for the betterment of Keystone State residents.
Again, we’re not as divided as we may appear to be.
It wouldn’t hurt to see a continued demonstration of bipartisanship coming from the governor, the House and Senate to address issues in a fair, adult way. Citizens are counting on all involved to move beyond current squabbles to real governing. Let’s get to it.