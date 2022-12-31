Oh, the pressure of the New Year’s resolution. An act that promises to undue all the poor decisions and bad behavior from the prior year — or decade — and a hope that one will be better than they were.
The flip of the calendar from one year to the next prompts us all to think of ways we can do — and be — better. Whether is losing weight, exercising more, reading even more or writing that great American novel, the pressure feels daunting and unnatural for those are things we must all strive for on a continual basis. But most of us give up at the first slip-up and call it a wash, then wait for the next December-to-January calendar flip to start it all over again.
In fact, studies show only about 19 percent of people actually keep their resolutions, with most abandoning the effort by mid-January.
It’s not a reasonable expectation. To make something happen, you have to work hard for it over the long haul.
So, instead of making resolutions, we’re spreading New Year’s wishes — the renewed hope for a fresh take on some of Indiana County’s longstanding issues. Many of the issues will take longer than others to resolve, but here’s to wishing for more steps forward in 2023.
ooo
WE WISH … River Valley School District’s school board members would come together and get along like adults. Meetings are often filled with bickering, talking over one another, snarky remarks, a bit of yelling and hurling of baseless accusations that lead to more yelling and bickering.
No matter the issue, if one side favors it, the other does not. The Blairsville side usually wins out over the Saltsburg contingent because of lopsided representation.
Some board members are more well-behaved than others. It’s time they clean up their act and operate as a professional board. That means communicating with one another, sharing information in a timely manner and acting respectable, no matter what the differences.
The board says it’s working toward the best interest of the school district’s students, but they’re projecting an opposite message. As one alumnus told us, “The kids all get along fine; it’s the adults who can’t stand each other.”
Your kids are paying attention.
ooo
WE WISH … for the Dunkin’ Donuts situation in downtown location in Indiana to be resolved sooner rather than later.
It should not have ever reached the court level. It’s probably not the best way to start what could be a longstanding relationship.
It’s basically a dispute over two parking spaces. Not to marginalize it, but those parking spaces were among four Heartland Restaurant Group LLC of Forest Hills, Allegheny County, sought to have removed as part of its plan to convert a building at 518 Philadelphia St. into a Dunkin’ Donuts outlet.
Heartland and VRB Associates Inc. of Indiana, owners of the location, sought removal of the four spaces to provide for curb cuts in and out of the proposed downtown Dunkin’ location. On March 8, council approved removal of two spaces along Philadelphia Street but rejected the two spaces along South Fifth Street. Heartland appealed the decision to Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
On Nov. 23, Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark ruled that council’s decision to deny Heartland’s request for removal of the South Fifth Street spaces “was not supported by substantial evidence.”
The borough contends the nature of the business, not the removal of the parking spaces/meters, and the subsequent creation of an entry/exit over South Fifth Street that causes them concern — namely, an increase in traffic and likelihood of accidents with other vehicles or pedestrians.
Compromise is a hard thing to achieve these days, but we hope both sides are able take the other’s concerns into consideration for the benefit of all in Indiana.
ooo
WE WISH … Indiana County would end the distraction that Citizens’ Ambulance Service’s money problems imposes on the agency’s important mission of saving lives in our communities.
The Gazette believes “it is necessary that an adequate public ambulance and related emergency health service be established and operated for the benefit and preservation of the public health, comfort, convenience and general welfare” and we doubt anyone would argue that.
A group of nine boroughs and two townships in northwestern Allegheny County feel the same way and used those words in at least one ordinance that created the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority charged with providing emergency medical equipment and services to their residents.
The Indiana County board of commissioners in 2022 failed to designate a portion of the county-wide real estate tax, as advocated in a Gazette editorial on Aug. 6, to help keep Citizens’ from going bankrupt. Again, Citizens’ bosses and board members will knock on the doors of 14 boroughs and 24 townships to ask for donations when one request and one “yes” from the commissioners would have averted that.
Like a water authority or a sewer authority, an ambulance authority would lay out the EMS infrastructure (garages, ambulances, stretchers, etc.) at a cost evenly divided among all those who would benefit from it (100 percent of Indiana County properties). The authority then would provide the service and, with statutory backing, bill the costs to those who use the service (with Medicare or private insurance paying first).
Citizens’ administrators could continue membership campaigns and municipal solicitations, but the power of the lien would be the time-saving solution to finally balancing the ambulance service’s books.
A staff of paramedics is as much a community-sustaining resource as is a school faculty, a water service staff or a sewage treatment crew. Local governments make sure water, sewer and education are provided. It’s time for government to make the grim yearly warning of extinction for local ambulance service a thing of the past.
ooo
WE WISH … the former Rustic Lodge banquet hall site, one of the most desirable commercial locations in Indiana County, could be given every opportunity in 2023 to be one of the biggest money-making sites in the region.
The Gazette proposed in March after the auction sale of Indiana Mall for $7 million that the property would be a great site for a casino and affiliated restaurant and hotel accommodations. So far, the new owners have signaled few of their intentions for the mall and suggestions of a casino have dropped below even mild rumor status. That’s OK. On a multi-tenant property like Indiana Mall, not everyone has to be a neighbor of a casino.
But Rustic Lodge, with its recently-vacated companion, Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet, provide a neat, concise footprint for a mini-casino certain to capture the local gaming crowd who now travel to Greensburg or farther to play their big games of chance.
“Oh, no one is interested in putting a casino there.”
Stop.
Taking an inviting posture, such as assuring with state laws and local resolutions that a casino would be permitted, could create interest. State Sen. Joe Pittman, Rep. Jim Struzzi, the White Township supervisors and the Indiana County commissioners need to undo the red tape then throw the baited hook in the water. It’s so much easier than suddenly seeing a 24-inch trout and scrambling to find a worm. They should start to work on that on Tuesday.
ooo
WE WISH … the stresses of inflation, high gas prices, the continued pandemic and ever-present political strife would simmer down. We’re really not as divided as most folks would have you believe, but we’re far from any semblance of societal cohesiveness.
Still, it’s worth remembering that we should always choose kindness. We’re all neighbors here and it takes a village to build the kind of harmony that society is desperately lacking right now.
In the words of the great Ralph Waldo Emerson: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”