It can be said that the redistricting process ended up as a mixed bag for Indiana County as a result of the 2020 Census.
Upheld earlier this week by the state Supreme Court, the state legislative map is largely what this county could expect, with two state House members, Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, whose 62nd District covers southern and central Indiana County, and Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, whose 66th District encompasses the northern third as well as all of neighboring Jefferson County, and a state senator, Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, whose district will include all of Indiana County as well as all neighboring Armstrong County, as was sought by Indiana’s board of county commissioners.
The effects of merging of two state House districts south of the Kiskiminetas and Conemaugh rivers remains to be seen. This merger potentially pits Rep. Jason Silvis of suburban Apollo against Rep. Bob Brooks, a one-time mayor of Murrysville, in the Republican primary. Overall, the map of state legislative constituencies is fair for Indiana County. The only outlier is South Mahoning Township with a population of only 1,825, broken up by voting blocks.
As approved by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and upheld on March 7 by the United States Supreme Court, the new Congressional district map is a potential disaster for Indiana County and its ability to represent itself as a single entity in Washington, D.C. We now have two representatives, not one. This is contrary to what Gov. Tom Wolf said late last year when he stated “Pennsylvania needs a fair map that ensures communities of interest are maintained and the public can participate meaningfully in the process.” The governor must not have had Indiana County in mind when putting his support behind it.
The new map was drawn up not by our elected officials or residents of the commonwealth, but by Jonathan Rodden, a political science professor at Stanford University. Rodden specializes in redrawing congressional districts. A group of 18 voters known as the Carter Petitioners represented by Mark Elias, a Washington, D.C.,-based lawyer with a history of representing Democratic party interests, along with the support of Gov. Wolf’s administration, used this map in filing suit against the original maps drawn up in Harrisburg in 2021 by the Republican-majority General Assembly (which did not have Indiana County split) and won. They won first in the state supreme court and that decision was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last week. Out-of-state lawyers with the blessing of the U.S. Supreme Court have decided the fate of Indiana County and all of Pennsylvania’s congressional districts.
When the 118th U.S. Congress opens on Jan. 3, 2023, the 15th district will represent only 11,000 residents in the county’s northern tier. Indiana Borough (pop. 13,346), White Township (pop. 15,731), and more than 43,000 other residents in the southern areas of the county will then be in Pennsylvania’s 14th district. The 14th district within Indiana County would extend from Plumville and Cherry Tree southeast to Meyersdale in Somerset County. It also would reach west to Waynesburg, Greene County, and take in the densely populated southern suburbs of Pittsburgh. Needs of a suburban community are distinctly different than those of Indiana County. Indiana County should have remained where it has been, in the 15th district, which is more reflective of our rural population.
To put the shortcomings of this redrawn map into numerical terms, our commonwealth has 17 seats to fill in the U.S. House of Representatives. Pennsylvania has a population of 13,002,700. Indiana County has a population of 83,246, or only 0.6 percent of the entire commonwealth. With 67 counties, dividing the representation of a county as small as Indiana in Washington, D.C., between two legislators is detrimental and lacks common sense.
If there is any type of initiative that the county would seek federal funding for, it takes twice the advocating necessary to try and secure those dollars. With our voting bloc as a county being fragmented, it seems only natural our needs from Washington could potentially be marginalized.
As a state, and most unfortunately as a county, Indiana has relied heavily on federal dollars to fund expenditures. For every $1 a Pennsylvania resident pays in federal taxes, the Commonwealth gets $1.15 in return. On a per capita basis an Indiana County resident pays $924 to Harrisburg in state taxes and receives $1,492 in return. Those dollars that start in Washington then go through Harrisburg eventually wind up in some form of government in Indiana County. Therefore, we need representation centered within one congressional seat that ensures Indiana County sustains the funding we need on both the state and federal level. If the levels of funding are not sustained by our representation in Washington, the shortfall will eventually need to be made up by local tax increases or a reduction in government services.
Gov. Wolf said he was pleased with the “Carter Plan” for congressional redistricting. “It is a fair map that will result in a congressional delegation mirroring the citizenry of Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “We could again send to Washington members of Congress elected in districts that are fairly drawn without favor to one party or the other.”
Instead of focusing on potential favoritism of political parties, Wolf should have focused on communities — like Indiana County.
The 2030 Census is eight years away. When reapportionment comes around again as a result of that Census, let’s work to have our representatives in Harrisburg put partisanship aside. All Pennsylvanians need to work together to see that the commonwealth’s representation in Washington is not fragmented within our communities. There’s no place for out-of-state special interest groups, lawyers, or courts in deciding our fate.