The shuttering of the Homer City Generation LP electric power plant in Center Township is putting Indiana County to a test.
Multiple tests, in fact, of the policies that surround this development and of the processes that are in place to respond to it.
How the county scores on the tests will be seen in the coming months, perhaps the next few years.
The late March announcement by the power plant owner that the 53-year-old coal-fired electric generating facility would be decommissioned with “operations winding down” by the end of June brought to mind the 1980s and 1990s closings of coal mines and dismissals of hundreds of mine workers throughout Indiana County.
The closings of one coal mine after another came more unexpectedly than the more recently forewarned idling of the power plant that those coal mines were feeding. The coal industry wasn’t operating under the shadow of unfavorable political policy, like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative that for several years has been seen by industrialists as a threat to the viability of all coal-fired electric stations in Pennsylvania and the northeast.
The local coal mine closings came, simply, as the price per unit of energy extracted from beneath Indiana County’s farms, fields and forests rose higher than the costs power plants could pay for coal that came from somewhere else.
The test of the very generally stated policy of shunning fossil fuels (gasoline) in favor of electric vehicles and other appliances as a way to combat climate change fails. It is rife with contradiction. Science and technology haven’t found ways to fully replace fossil fuels as the source of all the electricity thought needed to protect the climate and environment.
It’s not truly an Indiana County test because the coal/climate policy is shaped on higher levels. The test could be how effectively those in Indiana County can lobby for one that is realistic.
A generation ago, Indiana County scored failing grades on its immediate abilities to rescue the throngs of newly jobless workers. It became evident that the county had “all its eggs in one basket.” Indiana County relied so heavily for so long on one sector of its economy. The mine closings dealt crushing blows to those workers, their families and the region, in general.
Although the economic impact of the Homer City Generation closing today pales in comparison to the end of bituminous coal mining as Indiana County knew it, this displacement of more than 100 workers is a test of how well the county learned its lesson.
The county’s economic development force, the education community and the government structure have dedicated their efforts since the 1990s to creating a local economy that’s less dependent on a single industry and is buoyed by diversity.
That’s evident in the list of the top employers in the county (Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Indiana County Profile, third quarter 2022): State government, IUP, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Diamond Drugs, Walmart, S&T Bank, the county courthouse, Indiana Area School District, First Commonwealth Bank and Rosebud Mining.
Education, healthcare, finance and retail employ hundreds more workers than in the 1990s.
A separate table in the profile lists heath care and social assistance, retail trade, educational services, accommodation and food service, manufacturing, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, public administration and construction as the industries employing the most people in the county in 2021.
Indiana County no longer carries its eggs in a single basket. It’s clear that the failure of one economic sector doesn’t doom the county.
The test today, though, is whether the spectrum of industries — which also extends across transportation, utilities, real estate, professional and technical services, even a myriad of small businesses that dot the horizon — can easily absorb the 100-plus people being abandoned by Homer City Generation.
How well the county scores on the “transfer to new jobs” test calls for speculation on the power plant workers’ options.
Of the 129 people on the payroll, how many would have been contemplating retirement this year?
Of the remaining, how many had seen the handwriting on the wall and already had new opportunities in sight?
Of the remaining, how many have the most readily-transferable skills (i.e. clerical, general mechanical) not exclusive to power production?
That leaves an untold number that will put the county to the test. Have our education and placement systems proven ready to retrain the skilled workers and direct them to jobs paying commensurate wages?
There are other difficult options. For those dedicated to keeping their families in Indiana County, but unable to match up with local opportunities, are commuting or telecommuting palatable choices?
And of the remaining, how many ultimately relocate to other areas for gainful employment? Those outcomes certainly aren’t wins for Indiana County.
It should be understood that we’re sensitive to the disruption of the Homer City Generation workers’ lives as individuals. One by one, not as statistics, they face uncertainly about paying their rent or mortgages, meeting their utility bills, making the next car loan payment, feeding their kids, taking on their medical bills, etc.
As a whole, the displacement of the power plant workforce doesn’t cast the pall that the layoffs of hundreds of UMWA members did.
It’s an unfortunate business decision and one with miniscule odds of being reversed. It’s a decision that Indiana County has prepared itself to face. We’re pulling for the county to get a passing grade but when individual lives are taken into account, a score of 100 percent won’t be possible on this test.