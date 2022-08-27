There’s a popular meme that’s been making the rounds since President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday his plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans who attended college.
It goes like this: “If your college degree doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, it certainly doesn’t have enough value for me to pay it off.”
The statement is a blanket one, assuming that people take out loans with no intention of paying them off. It misses the mark in that it doesn’t take into consideration unanticipated events such as divorce, job layoff, medical bills, funeral expenses, etc.
And, of course, there are those who just plain don’t pay their bills, don’t manage their money well and purchase things they don’t need. But should we blanket everyone as responsibility shirkers?
Life happens, as they say. Even the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “socialism.” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney termed it as a naked attempt to “bribe the voters.” As of Friday, the midterm elections were 74 days away. The timing is perfect, after all, for re-energizing the Democrat’s base.
We understand the plan feels unfair, especially for those who dutifully paid their loans on time. But who ever said life was fair? It feels more like sour grapes for those who missed the gravy train.
Government has always been in the bailout business. Throughout history, political leaders had abolished debt and managed the value of their currencies — another way to revise debt — as routine matters of government policy.
Capitalism would collapse without debt relief systems. Businesses get in trouble all the time — both good businesses that would work fine without a few onerous debt deals, and bad businesses that need to be liquidated or restructured. Sometimes bad things just happen.
We can dislike the student loan debt plan and aim for reform, but just so we are clear, ever since the 2008 recession pushed politicians to talk incessantly about job creation, federal, state and local governments have been doling out taxpayer dollars to benefit private enterprises at a startling rate.
When the banks in 2008 suffered the consequences of betting big on bad mortgages (the equivalent of betting big on a college degree that went south), the federal government bailed them out. Ditto with the automotive industry (2008, $25 billion), the airline industry (2001, $18.6 billion), savings and loan (1989, $293.3 billion), Chrysler (1980, $4 billion), New York City (1975, $9.4 billion), Penn Central Railroad (1970, $3.2 billion) and more.
Biden’s plan isn’t a complete forgiveness program. With the average student debt bill running at about $38,000 per borrower, a $10,000 break reduces that debt to $28,000. It does more for Pell Grant recipients, who will get a $20,000 reduction. This targets lower-income borrowers who are more likely to have received Pell Grants to pay for college.
Nor are the recipients of Biden’s aid particularly wealthy. The proposal only helps individuals who make less than $125,000 a year, or families who make less than $250,000. It also re-calibrates payments for people with lower incomes so that the monthly payment can equal no more than 5 percent of a borrower’s monthly income.
According to an analysis by the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, about half of the money will go to borrowers in the bottom half of the income spectrum, with only 2.5 percent of folks breaking into the top 10 percent receiving relief. The median personal income in the United States — the 50 percent line — is $35,800. This makes sense once we consider the actual demographics of the typical American college student, who is not an Ivy Leaguer bound for the 1 percent.
There are also racial disparities in student debt: According to a Brookings Institute analysis, Black borrowers shoulder roughly double the amount of debt to attend college that White borrowers do.
Perhaps more important than the cancellations are plans to restructure income-based repayment programs, raising the discretionary income threshold, halving the percentage of income that must be paid for undergraduate loans, shortening the time frame until forgiveness and, crucially, preventing high interest from ballooning the debt as long as borrowers pay monthly.
The White House also intends to reform the badly broken system for public interest workers to have loans forgiven, and take steps to prevent predatory practices by mainly for-profit schools.
There’s no real reason why student debt should be so much more onerous than others. Let’s be clear about the supposedly reckless gambit that student debtors embarked on. They didn’t go to a casino, buy a Maserati or make bad bets on meme stocks. They tried to get an education — exactly what parents, teachers and financial advice folks have been telling kids to do for decades if they want to live better and more profitable lives.
The way the U.S. education system is set up — dominated by high-priced private colleges as well as high-priced public colleges — there is really only one route to getting a degree, and that is to borrow.
Opponents say the president isn’t really canceling student loan debt, just transferring the obligation to taxpayers. They also say the move is a slap in the face to hard-working Americans who played by the rules and paid off their student loans.
Supporters say the cost of a college degree has skyrocketed beyond affordability in the past several years while jobs that pay enough to handle the debt aren’t there. They also note federal, state and local governments give plenty of tax breaks to high-income earners and corporations that cost billions every year.
We’re fortunate in Indiana County to have a university in our yard — Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which, despite some financial challenges, has not raised tuition for a fourth consecutive year.
But it still costs money to attend. Not everyone is independently wealthy or has a seven-figure trust fund. In fact, most do not. Biden’s forgiveness program makes college possible for more people and, hopefully, makes life more affordable for millions more.
Is it a perfect plan without its critiques? Of course not. The program looks the way it does because it is the only solution to the problem that current politics will bear. It would be far better to reform the higher education financing system than to simply wipe out a big chunk of higher education debt.
All of this is a temporary fix unless — and until — there is action to constrain ever-growing college costs, which means at minimum investments into public higher education after years of chronic under-funding. Colleges and universities must do more to control their costs, much like IUP and the other Pennsylvania State System of High Education schools, and be more fiscally responsible.
Today’s actions will relieve current borrowers, but a society where young people fear — and are belittled for — getting an education is not one with a bright future.
In a better America, students wouldn’t have to pay any more for a college education than they do for a high school education. But we don’t live in that America right now.
In time we may be able to reform the broader higher education system, but until then, providing reasonable debt relief is the best we can do.