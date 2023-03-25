Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. Those are words from a song titled “Closing Time,” performed by the band Semisonic, that became a massive hit in March 1998.
Twenty-five years later, those words still ring true and can be applied to almost any situation.
For the girls’ basketball teams at Homer-Center and River Valley, their new beginning was Friday, the day after each team fell in their respective bids to win Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships in classes 2A and 3A, respectively, in Hershey.
Homer-Center lost to Kennedy Catholic, 65-45, in the 2A game while River Valley fell short in the 3A title tilt against Dunmore, 42-30.
The losses capped long journeys for both squads, entailing four months and a combined 64 games to reach the top — a remarkable feat when you consider there are 125 schools in 2A and 112 teams in 3A, according to the PIAA.
By any measure, those were successful runs.
The way we see it, both teams ended up winners in spite of what the final scores indicated. Each made history as it was the first time two schools from Indiana County — and rivals in the competitive Heritage Conference — made it to the state championship game at the same time (in difference classes). They are also the first girls’ basketball teams at their respective schools to make it to a state title game. They will be long remembered, at their schools and in their communities. They each have set the standard for future teams — both boys and girls — to emulate.
If they can do it, so can you.
River Valley finishes the season with an outstanding 29-3 record. Its road to the final consisted of a 13-0 record through the Heritage Conference schedule and dethroning Homer-Center as the conference champion this season.
The Panthers won a second consecutive District 6 Class 3A title by beating Tyrone (50-24) and Forest Hills (60-50) before defeating Westmont Hilltop, 50-43, in the championship game.
In the state tournament, they chalked up wins against York Catholic (60-52), Laurel (56-54), Shady Side Academy (54-21) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (44-38) to earn the right to play Dunmore at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Homer Center finishes the season with an equally impressive 24-8 record. Although they lost the Heritage Conference championship to River Valley, the Wildcats turned it up a few notches wound up outscoring their PIAA playoff opponents, 405-267.
In the district playoffs, Homer-Center beat Southern Huntingdon County (50-30) and Bishop McCort (58-50) before defeating United, 52-45, for back-to-back D6 titles.
The Wildcats kicked off the state playoffs with a home win against Chartiers-Houston (43-20) then hit the road for three more wins against Millersburg (59-29), Sacred Heart Academy (51-15) and Montrose (47-13) at neutral sites, each about two hours away.
The paths forged by River Valley and Homer-Center will be long remembered … paths that took them from Homer City, Blairsville and Saltsburg to the grand stage. They will be savored, despite the bitter endings.
Throughout their state tournament runs, River Valley and Homer-Center endured numerous highs and lows; they learned to never stop playing, whether they were behind or in the lead; they learned to work together toward a common goal, to overcome adversity together; celebrate victory with humility and accept defeat with grace.
A loss is difficult, but a good reminder that there is always work to be done. Young athletes are so open with their emotions when it comes to their sport. The joy when things go well is unparalleled, and the sadness when things don’t is devastating.
Regardless of age and experience, every team must be prepared for the fact that losses will come. That is part of the deal every time teams take the field of competition. There will be a winner and a loser, and the best teams will find a way to overcome challenges to win. As difficult as losing may be, it offers important lessons and motivation for athletes.
For the seniors at River Valley and Homer-Center, they will carry those lessons into the world where there will be even more challenges to face. For the underclassmen, they’ll also carry the experience into next season – and with perseverance and a little luck, they just might find themselves back in Hershey a year from now.
Legendary college basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Losing is only temporary and not all encompassing. You must simply study it, learn from it and try hard not to lose the same way again. Then you must have the self-control to forget about it.”
The girls’ basketball teams at River Valley and Homer-Center should hold their head high and walk with an added pep in their step. Not only did they make their respective schools and communities swell with pride, they grabbed the collective attention of Indiana County.
We couldn’t be more proud of both River Valley and Homer-Center.