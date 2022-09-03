One hundred and twenty-eight years after Labor Day became a national holiday, calls for better working conditions and livable wages continue.
Like other American holidays, Labor Day is one that people know will mean a day off for most. But not all of them will know why, and fewer still will know why we even have it.
It remains a meaningful holiday for reasons beyond that final summer cookout, a last long weekend before school gets underway, and a signal to close the pool and prepare for fall. Labor Day exists as the product of a dark time in American industry — and the mostly successful efforts to make it better for the working middle class.
Its origin can be traced to 1882 in New York City. Four years later, in early May 1886, a violent riot broke out during a labor demonstration in Chicago’s Haymarket Square, an important moment in the creation of International Workers Day as a worldwide May 1 event.
A formal, national Labor Day on the first Monday of September was not created until 1894, as President Grover Cleveland’s “peace offering” to laborers and workers after a violent Pullman railroad strike resulted in violence, death and a boycott of rail services.
Whether it was a so-called peace offering or a well-intentioned, thoughtful effort, Labor Day shined a spotlight on labor issues the United States could no longer ignore: child labor, grueling marathon work days, meager wages and unsafe or unsanitary conditions.
It would take decades before these problems were seriously and completely addressed. In the meantime, Labor Day transitioned from a holiday predominantly aimed at union workers to one encompassing the entire work force.
More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the way we work. Many people had to continue direct, face-to-face contact with their co-workers and the public during the worst of the illness. Whether in law enforcement, health care, teachers, transportation or retail and industrial employees, each has had to face great exposure to the virus at the peril of their own health. They’ve also had to deal with unruly folks who objected to wearing masks and adhering to rules and regulations.
We’re not quite back to normal just yet. The omicron variant of the virus is still in circulation, but people have managed to re-invent what it means to work. Thanks to technology, many of us now work together without having to be in the same room, let alone the same time zone. Working from home has become a way of life for many people because of school closures and child-care issues sparked by the pandemic.
What’s been happening in workplaces and homes across the state, country and world would have been unimaginable two years ago.
But yet, here we are. It seems all too routine these days — and that’s a tip of the cap to the American worker.
Inflation and higher gas prices have taken a big bite out of our collective wallets this past summer, forcing many people to take on second or third jobs. When prices rise and wages stay stagnant, that means we still have a lot more work to accomplish.
Today, Labor Day’s origins go largely unnoticed, but its place in eliminating horrid working conditions and providing workers with a decent way of life should not be overlooked.
Just as we need to remember and honor the real reason for all holidays, we need to pause from the festivities this weekend to thank those pioneers who made America great. After all, these are the folks who brought us paid time off — like what you’re probably enjoying right now — not to mention the 40-hour work week.
Happy Labor Day, everyone! Here’s to the good work that you do.