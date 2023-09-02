One hundred and twenty-nine years after Labor Day became a national holiday, calls for better working conditions and livable wages continue.
Like other American holidays, Labor Day is one that people know will mean a day off for most. But not all of them will know why, and fewer still will know why we even have it.
It remains a meaningful holiday for reasons beyond that final summer cookout, a last long weekend before school gets fully underway, and a signal to close the pool and prepare for fall. Labor Day exists as the product of a dark time in American industry — and the mostly successful efforts to make it better for the working middle class.
Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues such as health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.
Its origin can be traced to 1882 in New York City. Four years later, in early May 1886, a violent riot broke out during a labor demonstration in Chicago’s Haymarket Square, an important moment in the creation of International Workers Day as a worldwide May 1 event.
A formal, national Labor Day on the first Monday of September was not created until 1894, as President Grover Cleveland’s “peace offering” to laborers and workers after a violent Pullman railroad strike resulted in violence, death and a boycott of rail services.
Whether it was a so-called peace offering or a well-intentioned, thoughtful effort, Labor Day shined a spotlight on labor issues the United States could no longer ignore: child labor, grueling marathon work days, meager wages and unsafe or unsanitary conditions.
It would take decades before these problems were seriously and completely addressed. In the meantime, Labor Day transitioned from a holiday predominantly aimed at union workers to one encompassing the entire work force.
While there was a time when labor and management were adversaries, these days ensuring a quality workforce requires the cooperation of both.
Union or not, we can all celebrate the American worker — the men and women whose dedication and resilience have helped us get through the challenges of the past two years. With workforce shortages and supply-chain disruption, today’s laborers are working harder than ever to serve customers.
In tribute to them, let’s make an effort to honor workers this weekend and going forward — from those in retail to health care to manufacturing to the service industry — by recognizing their infinite impact on our local economy and treating them with the respect they deserve.
We know that inflation and higher gas prices have taken a big bite out of our collective wallets the last two summers, forcing many people to take on second or third jobs. When prices rise and wages stay stagnant, that means we still have a lot more work to accomplish.
Today, Labor Day’s origins go largely unnoticed, but its place in eliminating horrid working conditions and providing workers with a decent way of life should not be overlooked.
Just as we need to remember and honor the real reason for all holidays, we need to pause from the festivities this weekend to thank those pioneers who made America great. After all, these are the folks who brought us paid time off — like what you’re probably enjoying right now — not to mention the 40-hour work week.
Happy Labor Day, everyone! Here’s to the good work that you do.
