Late last year, we learned that Indiana University of Pennsylvania was exploring the development of a school of osteopathic medicine.
It’s the first of a three- to five-year process that could end up with IUP hosting the state’s first public osteopathic school of medicine.
There are only two schools of osteopathic medicine in Pennsylvania — Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, based in Erie with a campus at Seton Hill University, and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine — are both private schools. A third will soon begin taking students at Duquesne University.
None of the aforementioned are public institutions.
The proposed osteopathic medical school must go through an extensive accreditation process. It requires placing a founding dean in charge to recruit faculty, design a curriculum, identify and construct space for instruction and recruit students. Accreditation is reserved until a school can illustrate its ability to provide instruction, recruit students and graduate them with viable degrees. This process can take up to three years.
So what is osteopathic medicine? According to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, it’s a philosophy and practice of physician care in the United States, distinct in its whole-person approach and pioneering in its conceptualization of “wellness.”
For doctors of osteopathic medicine, or DOs, a whole-person approach includes partnering with patients, considering the connection of body, mind and spirit in delivering care, and recognizing the role of a physician’s hands to diagnose and treat illness or injury. Emphasis on prevention and wellness is central in a philosophy that promotes the body’s natural tendency toward health and self-healing.
The plans appear to be more than just talk at this point, as evidenced by a $1 million donation put forth by Richard D. Caruso, a 1983 accounting graduate of IUP who made the gift in honor of his 101-year-old mother. In making the donation, Caruso noted the struggle his mother faced in getting in-person care from a physician during a recent hospitalization.
“I had no appreciation for the fact that hospitalization in a small community hospital in Pennsylvania meant dealing with a doctor located in Pittsburgh via telemedicine,” Caruso said for a recent story announcing the donation. “Although the on-site nursing staff was helpful, the lack of an on-site doctor made the overall health care experience terrible and in need of significant overhaul. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing.”
And that’s exactly why we support IUP’s effort in establishing an school of osteopathic medicine here in Indiana. The United Health Foundation has stated that there’s one primary care physician for every 1,367 patients throughout the Keystone State.
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll, during a 50-minute presentation to the Indiana Borough Council, said there is the prospect that a school of osteopathic medicine could create 420 jobs, provide a new source of $3 million in state and local revenue and have a $67 million total economic impact each year, something that eventually could grow to $79 million.
In 2021, the most recent year for data, 22,708 applicants competed for 8,280 seats at schools of osteopathic medicine, and the university said Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine graduates are more likely to pursue primary care in rural and underserved areas — 57 percent of all DOs practice as general practitioners, and more than 20 percent of DO graduates practice in rural areas.
According to the Mayo Clinic website, DOs are fully trained and licensed doctors – much like an MD, or doctor of medicine. A major difference between DOs and MDs is that some doctors of osteopathic medicine use manual medicine as part of treatment. Manual medicine can include hands-on work on joints and tissues and massage.
After medical school, both kinds of doctors must complete training as residents in the specialty they choose. They also must pass the same licensing exam before they can treat people and prescribe medicines.
The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine states that osteopathic medicine is one of the fastest growing segments of healthcare, representing more than 11 percent of all physicians in the United States. More than 25 percent of all current medical students are osteopathic medical students.
The key for IUP — and to a larger extent, Indiana Regional Medical Center — will be to train those future doctors and encourage them to stay in our area. That may involve identifying potential medical students from rural communities that, research shows, will be much more likely to return to those rural communities.
In a larger sense, Indiana and surrounding communities may have to pick up some of the load by offering or expanding amenities that, all too often, lure talented physicians away from rural areas to more populated environs. Choices in entertainment, communities, schools and cultural activities all factor into whether a physician stays or leaves a particular area.
Those are issues to be explored at a later time. For now, it’s an exciting time for IUP to start a new medical school. While there’s much important work yet to do, its establishment has the capacity to impact the practice of medicine in western Pennsylvania for several decades to come.
