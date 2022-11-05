Daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend and with its approach came revival of the annual love-/hate-fest that is Americans’ infatuation with control of their time.
Understand first that lab rats, mice, the squirrels in the Oak Grove, alligators, oak trees and dandelions thrive and survive just fine without knowing a whit about the measurement of time. Making time a big deal is a human construct.
Time itself has been beyond humans’ control but measuring its passage has been our fascination since Genesis 1:3 with the designation of the first “day.”
Ancient Egyptians, about 1500 BC, were believed the first to develop the time system that put 12:00 (midday) at the point when the sun was highest in the sky.
Canadian engineer Sir Standford Fleming, in 1878, devised the system of 24 time zones, dictating that all clocks within 15-degree-wide swaths of Earth should simultaneously show 12 noon (when the sun hit its high point, or within half an hour either way).
Cheating the clock to allow more sunlight in the evening and save energy (candles, in Benjamin Franklin’s day, then electricity a century later) gained most traction in 1916 during World War I (England was first, stealing a proposal by the Germans).
A hundred years later, the daylight saving time principal of turning the clocks ahead an hour from mid-spring to mid-autumn is the routine in what actually is a minority of the world. It’s only done in North America, Europe and Australia.
We do it because we can. We like to have a lot of sunlight left after the traditional workday to do more outdoor leisure activities. We don’t talk much about the trade-off, darkness being extended by an hour in the morning because, well, it’s tolerable from April through October.
Now comes the fight over whether we should have the “luxury” of extra daylight in the evening year round by leaving DST in place. It would be convenient. We can cheat the ancient standard of “high noon” by having the sun reach its daily peak in the sky at 1 p.m. Because we can.
We have to ask whether this convenience (1) has a real benefit and (2) is worth the trade-off.
First, a good bit of the world doesn’t really seem to give a rat’s tail about whether it is day or night.
This digital age has created a 24-hour society and a round-the-clock economy. Amazon lets you shop at 3 a.m. A phone call to many customer-service or tech-support lines at 3 p.m. has a great chance of being answered by a subcontracted phone center 12 time zones away in Asia … at 3 a.m. Commerce and work hours don’t depend as much on light or dark anymore.
Youth hockey programs book ice time at 5 a.m. … if not earlier and more outdoor ballfields are lit at 9 p.m., 11 p.m. … if not later.
When permanent daylight saving time only would delay sunset from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in mid-December, we’re struggling to see its benefit.
Next is the trade-off.
Kids, go ask your grandparents to tell you about when President Richard Nixon ordered daylight saving time to start Jan. 6, 1974, in response to America’s first “energy crisis” (when the price of gas skyrocketed from 32 to 60 cents a gallon).
Extending late afternoon light meant extending nighttime into the morning. With wintertime DST, in Indiana County, the sun wouldn’t rise until 8:40 a.m. in early January and wouldn’t rise before 8 until late February.
For a few days in early 1974, school buses picked up students in pitch black in the morning. School districts then delayed the start of classes by an hour. In some places, the school day wasn’t extended — cheating kids out of an hour of academic time each day. Elsewhere, the class day was extended an hour, eating into their after-school clubs and sports time, in turn eating away into their dinner and family time. In turn, that rendered Nixon’s added hour of evening light almost worthless.
Worth the trade-off? We don’t think so.
Advocates of the year-round time change argue the inconvenience of the accompanying change of clocks, watches and microwave oven displays twice a year. (Aside, we lament the losing the habit of changing smoke-detector batteries, a tradition fire departments have worked so hard to cultivate in recent years.) Opponents of the time change protest the resulting upset of “body clocks” and resulting fatigue, but making personal health (getting the right amount of sleep) a priority for a few days can go a long way. Because we can.
Finally, a Google search of news stories about daylight saving time returned at least three hits on stories about how “Deer-vehicle collisions spike after daylight saving time ends.” Last time we checked, deer don’t drive cars. Let’s be attentive. Because we can.
This argument has risen to the halls of Congress. For now, the law of the land still dictates the semi-annual time changes for our convenience.
For those who still would lobby for making the 1 p.m. “high noon” the standard 12 months a year, the prospect of mid-morning dawn should be taken seriously. It could be a bad deal.
Better the devil we know than the devil we don’t.