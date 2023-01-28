The township form of local government has developed in a unique way in Pennsylvania, and Indiana County has been no exception.
With their origins as agrarian cultures, and with sparse populations occupying large expanses of farm and woodland in the past two centuries, townships had few residents to depend on for leadership and operations when they incorporated as official forms of government.
Townships have not enjoyed the diversity of population found in urban towns and the more densely populated cities and boroughs of the state.
Pennsylvania’s Second-Class Township Code of 1933 validates this with multiple provisions that acknowledge individuals wear many hats in their service to townships. Across the state and in Indiana County, the history of residents elected as supervisors doing double duty as full-time laborers for their townships has been a rule rather than an exception.
So prevalent has been the practice, that untold numbers of people believe that the job of maintaining roads — specifically, being a hands-on supervisor, or “roadmaster” of the road crew — is either a mandated or entitled duty for those who run for election as a township “supervisor.”
It’s so ingrained that campaigning and voting for “township supervisor” in some areas is based on the candidate’s skill or commitment to plowing snow or patching potholes. That is still evidenced in the priority given to effectively completing road projects when “supervisors” report their accomplishments.
As the Gazette sees it, it is time for this to change. It is time for township residents to have a variety of leadership choices.
It must be understood first that the Gazette’s position does not overlook the important work of township laborers, from young workers on up to the experienced supervisors (and yes, sometimes elected ones) in charge of the projects. Their jobs require contact with a sometimes-hostile public and their efforts are among the least appreciated. Those front-line workers, the majority of whom are dedicated to squeezing the most out of every scarce taxpayer dollar, deserve their communities’ gratitude for their productivity.
The Gazette’s opinion is that voters could double the firepower for their townships in these changing times by electing non-working supervisors, and presents three reasons for this view.
1) The state law of 1933 assigns seven duties to townships’ boards of supervisors. They are “charged with the general governance of the township and the execution of legislative, executive and administrative powers in order to ensure sound fiscal management and to secure the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the township.” Among others, the code holds them responsible for upkeep of township property and employment of workers “as may be necessary for the general conduct of the business of the township.”
In 2023, Indiana County is in a competitive age when effective governance and administration comes from cultivating relationships with county, state and federal officials, partnering with economic development leaders, and capitalizing on opportunities to bring prosperity to the townships. That is a tall order of after-hours work for a skilled worker who first serves eight hours a day on the roads enduring blazing summer heat or bone-chilling winter cold as an equipment operator. (And the paltry compensation for this administrative work, $1,875 a year in townships of fewer than 5,000 residents, is a sadly antiquated figure the legislature is overdue to change.)
2) The days of “dumping ash” and “shooting oil” as winter and summer road treatments have evolved into a new age of more sophisticated methods of maintaining public infrastructure from roads to sewers to storm drains to parks. Leading the way are federal and state-imposed environmental regulations, personal safety and health guidelines and municipal liability standards that workers must follow. Education, training, testing and monitoring for compliance with continually changing rules only compound the burdens township workers must bear on their already busy workdays. A township’s most talented laborers should be vetted and hired by the bosses they will work with every day, not selected on a “who you know” basis on the first Tuesday of November. (There’s a reason it’s called “popular vote.”)
3) Gone are the days of townships primarily being the homes of farmers and a scant few other people of a spectrum of skills, providing a limited field of people qualified to handle all the duties of managing the township government. Improvements in transportation, education and especially telecommunication systems over the decades have increased the access, livability and the desirability of rural areas to be the homes of many working and retired professionals in multiple fields of expertise. Well-qualified administrators reside in every township, enough today to provide competitive fields of candidates for election to increasingly demanding positions of local leadership.
It should be noted, in the Gazette’s view, that only one township in Indiana County nearly exemplifies what we see as the model for the rest of Indiana County.
White Township, which is blessed with a large population base of diverse and talented residents, is led by a board of supervisors who determine policy for the township and direct a staff of employees who fulfill the township’s day-to-day needs.
This is 2023, a year of local elections. Supervisor positions will be on the ballots in 24 townships in Indiana County. As we see it, service-minded professionals in the smallest rural townships should step forward this year and offer their talents and vision to help advance their local governments in unprecedented ways.
They should consider their candidacy for six years of service for the greater good.
They should not be deterred by the pitiful compensation the state allows.
But a township’s best and brightest potential executives absolutely should not be deterred by the misconception that they would need to earn a CDL and be thrust behind the controls of a road grader upon their election. That’s not the way it should be.
In a time when Indiana should be keeping up with the Westmorelands, the Lancasters, the Beavers and the Butlers among Pennsylvania’s counties, our local townships should both elect their best administrators and hire their best employees. There is too much work for only three people to do.