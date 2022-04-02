We have all seen it lately. The cost of energy is continually on the rise. Whether it is at the gas pump at the local convenience store, our heating oil bill or as simple as filling up a propane tank, we are all paying more.
Gasoline and diesel prices have almost doubled in the past 15 months, along with natural gas prices trending in a comparable manner. These additional expenditures from the household budget are being delivered by market forces — a war in Ukraine, post-COVID demand for products, state and federal intervention in limiting access to domestic energy sources, and energy providers taking advantage of the ability to reap profits. It is a simple economic situation — too much demand, not enough supply — that is driving up prices. More than anything else, governments are limiting access for producers to provide energy to consumers at reasonable prices through regulations and taxes.
Pennsylvania House Bill 637, known as the Energy Sustainability and Investment Act sponsored by state Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana), offers a means to keep the commonwealth out of the RGGI (Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative).
According to Struzzi’s website, “Pennsylvania is already an energy powerhouse and could be an even greater one … if we are allowed to be. House Bill 637 calls for further exploration and diversification of our future energy needs but not without disregard for the environment. It invests in development of carbon dioxide and methane reduction technologies for electric generation and manufacturing, including use of riparian planting in supporting sewer and water infrastructure and storm water mitigation projects.”
The RGGI has the right intentions. Who does not want cleaner air? Everyone wants a healthy and sustainable world. However, the technology to replace the energy fossil fuels produce with renewable and more environmentally friendly sources is not there yet. You do not see any tractor-trailers or train locomotives anywhere running on battery power. Nor is the infrastructure in place with equipment such as charging stations readily available across the nation to fuel our vehicles.
According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, there are four, that is right four, charging stations in all of Indiana County, with a population of over 84,000. That is one for every 21,000 people. Compare that to Philadelphia with its 184 charging stations — that is one for every 8,500 people, not to mention the abundance of public transportation options in the City of Brotherly love. You do not see many Teslas in Indiana County. Not only for this reason, but the fact the price of the average new Tesla starts at about $47,000, compared to an average of $23,903 for a new small sedan.
Being the first mandatory initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the United States, RGGI is a cooperative effort among the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from energy generation plants. “The RGGI system applies to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electric power plants that generate 25 megawatts or more,” according to testimony submitted to the two Senate panels by the Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute. It taxes power plants with an emissions tax. Where exactly these taxes would go remains unclear.
With Pennsylvania being the third-largest electricity generating state, RGGI is a job killer and a tax-and-spend initiative by the Wolf administration.
According to Power PA Jobs Alliance, a coalition of labor and industry groups, in Indiana and Armstrong counties alone, power generation directly employs 550 people and supports an estimated 8,100 jobs. Power suppliers will look to states that are not a part of RGGI to produce energy.
No one needs to look further than the New England states, along with New York to see the consequences of RGGI and how it lacks common sense. If you draw a straight line from the Pennsylvania border to the New England states through New York’s Hudson Valley, less than 100 miles separate Pennsylvania from them. Pennsylvania, having the Marcellus shale deposits under, has an ocean of natural gas under its feet as it contains 84 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered, technically recoverable natural gas. It is a domestic source of energy that our nation can benefit from economically with an affordable source. Overbearing and overreaching environmental interests and regulations have prohibited its full utilization. The New England states import natural gas from Russia, which economically empowers a dictator with a track record of oppressing neighboring countries. Countered with the Biden administration courting such rogue nations as Iran, Venezuela and Libya with overtures for purchasing their energy resources only panders to overzealous environmental interests, not an average middle-class family. With this type of approach currently being utilized by our state and federal governments to service our energy needs, Struzzi’s Energy Sustainability and Investment Act makes sense … for now.
Long term, we all must find an alternative to fossil fuels. Climate change is real and is a danger to the planet. We cannot just switch off our current sources of power without providing affordable ones to replace them. Incentives to provide research and develop the technology that will power our economy are needed from government, not taxing the sources that keep the lights on.
“The Way We See It” offers a weekly editorial on local topics of importance from the perspective of The Gazette’s editorial board.