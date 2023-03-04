Teacher strikes can have a significant impact on students. When teachers go on strike, it can disrupt the school schedule and cause students to miss out on important instruction time.
Strikes can also cause financial hardship for families as they may have to pay for child care, miss days of work and lose pay if they have to stay home, provide meals because the cafeteria is closed, and assume more unplanned expenses.
That is exactly what is happening at the Penns Manor Area School District. Teachers officially went on strike there Monday. Classes, according to the Penns Manor Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers, will remain canceled until those teachers return to work.
The school district and PMEA are at an impasse over, among other things, health care and the early retirement incentive.
The union says it has compromised in areas to keep negotiations moving forward by increasing the amount teachers pay for health care and requiring educators to repay the district for tuition reimbursements if the teacher leaves the district within two years. PMEA also said maintaining benefits includes the ability to keep family healthcare, which it said teachers already contribute toward by paying part of the required annual deductible, and to keep early retirement incentive language in the contract, which the teachers agreed to significantly reduce in previous rounds of bargaining — resulting in long-term savings for the district.
The district said the union has called for reducing the compensation for all supplemental positions in the district (coaches, club and team advisers, department chairs, etc.) by 25 percent and freezing those salaries for the term of the agreement. It added that, “Of the 36 coaches currently employed by the district, only six of those positions are held by teachers. Of the remaining 47 supplemental positions, only five are held by individuals not in the (PMEA). The district feels that would be a huge loss for the residents in our district who do currently hold those positions, providing a great outlet for students.”
Cutting compensation by 25 percent for coaches and supplemental positions is disgraceful. It’s literally taking money out of the pockets of people who only enrich the learning experience for students through athletics and other extracurricular activities. The fact that teachers take only 58 percent of those extra-pay positions to supplement their income speaks volumes. Back in our school days, almost every teacher and/or administrator we knew took part in some sort of before- or after-school extracurricular activity.
Union officials said Penns Manor teachers have been working without a contract since the last multi-year agreement expired in July, and it hoped to have reached an agreement by now. As of Friday, the two sides have met 16 times over the past 12 months, and have failed to bear any resolution.
We’re not taking sides between the school district and the teachers. Both have valid concerns they each need to work through and, hopefully, upon which arrive at some sort of agreement. But we are on the side of the students, who — it always seems — are the big losers in this impasse between adults.
Several studies have shown that teachers who leave the classroom for an extended period of time have a significant impact on student achievement. An average teacher who had been absent for an extended period of time had a disproportionate effect on the performance of a teacher at the 30th percentile.
For students in their senior year, the impacts of the strikes and cutbacks can have a lasting effect on their futures. Senior students struggle to prepare for exams, a crucial part of what colleges look at during application reviews.
The Penns Manor strike comes on the heels of COVID-19, which forced it and other schools around the world to shut down for extended periods. Penns Manor students are now enduring more time off just when things were getting back to “business as usual.”
COVID-19 took a dramatic toll on the nation’s public schools, according to data from the Institute of Educational Sciences, affecting staffing, students’ behavior, attendance, nutrition and mental health. There was a lot of disruption in actually providing quality instruction to students whether it is access to a teacher, a live teacher, or the mode of learning was chaotic and vacillating.
Expert consensus finds strikes have long-term negative effects on students. One study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research discovered that long strikes of 10 or more days have a significant negative effect on math test scores. Another published by Columbia University economists found extended disruptions, such as a strike, have negative effects on math and English achievement.
If there’s any consolation, state law prevents teachers’ strikes from lasting so long that students don’t complete the standard 180 days of classes in the school year. The complicated regulation requires teachers to end a walkout when make-up days would be pushed to June 15, and submit to non-binding arbitration. At Penns Manor, that would be March 14, after an 11-day strike.
If that fails, teachers may strike a second time but must return to work so classes would be completed with more make-up days by June 30 — conceivably, a second 11-day work stoppage.
Following extended school closings, students may require extensive review of material to get back up to speed — possibly twice.
The fallout from the pandemic — and now a prolonged teachers’ strike — threatens to depress Penns Manor students’ prospects and constrict their opportunities far into adulthood. The ripple effects may undermine their chances of attending college and ultimately finding a fulfilling job that enables them to support a family.
Could the decision to strike have waited until summer, allowing the academic year end naturally — for a change? After all, the union already said Penn Manor teachers have been working without a contract since July. What’s a couple more months?
The union has every right to collectively bargain, but this strike sets a bad example. It only stirs hostilities between them and stakeholders in the community at the expense of students that are in a learning deficit right now. We refer to the aforementioned studies to bolster the point.
Let’s hope for a quick resolution to the teachers’ strike so the district can get back to the business of educating our youth and placing them back on track for a full educational experience. They deserve nothing less.