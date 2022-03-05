The River Valley school board’s Feb. 24 denial of an application to a group hoping to start a charter school in Saltsburg is the latest in a long line of blows dealt by the board majority to the citizens and town.
In a story that’s unfolded over years — and a fight that’s been repeated over decades — the two towns joined by a school district once again found themselves at odds over a reconfiguration plan in 2020 and 2021.
That plan, enacted this school year, moved Saltsburg Middle/High School (SMHS) students to the Blairsville campus, renamed the district to River Valley from Blairsville-Saltsburg and allowed both communities to keep elementary schools.
In hours of public comment at a hearing required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education on Jan. 13 and 14, 2021, impassioned parents, business owners, community leaders, elected officials and taxpayers pleaded with the board and state Department of Education to allow SMHS to remain open. At that same hearing, superintendent Phil Martell announced plans for a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) Academy at SMHS. More recently on Feb. 24, Martell proposed an Early Childhood Academy for pre-kindergarten students.
While both initiatives are innovative and would let students stay in their Saltsburg community, the charter academy would provide the opportunity for all students to obtain a unique education closer to home.
Those against reconfiguration cited concerns over longer bus rides, quality of education, detrimental effects on the local business community, a loss of Saltsburg’s identity and more.
And so parents and community leaders — after several failed lawsuits to stop the reconfiguration — came up with a new plan: the Saltsburg Charter Academy School.
The founding coalition of parents, business partners and others submitted a nearly 200-page application to the board, proposing a school for elementary and secondary students.
Under Pennsylvania’s Charter School Law, parents and others may seek to form a school for many reasons, including “to improve pupil learning; increase learning opportunities; encourage use of different and innovative teaching methods; create new professional opportunities for teachers; and provide parents and pupils with expanded choices in the types of educational opportunities that are available.”
“At the heart of these principles is the idea that charter schools will serve as laboratories of innovation,” according to PDE.
And as River Valley School Board member Nate Baird, who supports the initiative, put it in a recent email, “The charter school gives parents and students the ability to choose where and how the children get their education. That is called freedom, which is what this country is supposed to be about.”
We believe the applicants made a good case for establishing a charter school to benefit the children of the Saltsburg community.
The school’s mission is “to equip K-12 students to become lifelong learners, successful professionals and responsible citizens using innovative teaching techniques with a strong community connection with Saltsburg.”
“The charter school believes an abundance of art and interdisciplinary opportunities instills confidence and creativity in each child, which are both critical for his or her growth as a learner.”
Classes would include Spanish and Mandarin in world languages, keyboarding and coding in technology, photography, studio art and digital design in arts and music; electives such as film and animation; and AP and honors classes in categories of math, language, science and social studies.
Projected student enrollment, according to the group, is listed at 191 the first year, then 297, 401, 486 and 510 the next four years. By the fifth year, the school would expect to employ 28 teachers.
The school board rejected the application Feb. 24 on several grounds by a vote of 5 to 3 along geographical lines — with board President Rick Harper and members Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Connie Constantino, Molly Stiles and Mary Whitfield denying the request; Baird, Beverly Caranese and Jessica Clawson in favor; and Melanie Pantalone abstaining with two relatives on the charter school board — saying the applicants failed to provide an address and description of the physical facility, failed to show it offers a unique learning environment different from the district, and failed to establish how it would support and plan for the education of students.
We recognize the application had some shortcomings. But the River Valley school board could have taken a different approach, working with the group to resolve any concerns.
“There is some validity to a few of the points raised by the solicitor,” said Paul Schwartz, a charter school board member, in an email this week. “At the time the application was submitted, we did not have all the answers. But these are minor issues. The point that the proposed curriculum is not distinctive is just not true.”
Schwartz addressed the board last month on those shortcomings and provided his written comments.
“Another of your stated grounds for denial is baffling; the suggestion that the application does not propose a learning environment that is unique and different is inconsistent with a close reading of the application.”
Schwartz said the school will “engage all students in project-based learning, and these projects will be grounded in the local community. In other words, students will learn principles of geology, geography, economics, history, anthropology, agriculture, sociology, biology, business management and ecology through individualized writing projects that explore the Saltsburg area’s past, present and future.”
While the state would take money away from the district and give it to the charter school — at the rate of about $15,000 for each student who switches enrollment — it’s impossible to put a price on an education received in a hometown school and the sense of community that it fosters, not just within the school grounds, but in the entire town.
Saltsburg is passionate about its desire to keep students learning in a local environment.
As River Valley school board member Caranese, representing Saltsburg voters, puts it, “the joy is gone. … Our school was the heartbeat of our community.”
The fight is not over; charter board officials expect an appeal process and to address the board’s concerns.
The charter school could be an olive branch in a deeply divided district while also providing parents and students the ability to choose an education option they believe is right for their families.
Sadly, it’s been used as fuel for the fire.
