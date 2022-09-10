After a little more than two decades, there’s still a gaping hole in America’s heart.
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that froze our nation into a literal standstill.
Nineteen young men armed with knives and box cutters hijacked four jetliners, crashing two of them into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon.
A fourth one — most likely bound for the U.S. Capitol — crashed into the ground a little too close to home — in Shanksville, Somerset County, downed by courageous passengers determined to not allow the hijackers to fulfill their quest.
Nearly 3,000 people perished. It was a calamity on the scale not seen since Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But that was only the start of the toll.
It began a new and deadly era for not only the United States, but the world. It has since claimed hundreds of thousands more lives, including huge numbers of civilians abroad and many U.S. military personnel.
Just last year, we watched in sorrow as the nation’s military mission in Afghanistan — which began less than a month after 9/11 — came to a bloody and chaotic conclusion.
The enduring power of the Sept. 11 attacks is clear: An overwhelming share of Americans who are old enough to recall the day remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news. Yet an ever-growing number of Americans have no personal memory of that day, either because they were too young or not yet born.
The 13,238 or so American babies born on Sept. 11, 2001, will turn 21 years old on Sunday, celebrating a rite of passage into another level of adulthood, often a boisterous learning experience.
For them, their birthday, even this 21-year-old milestone, comes with a bittersweet price.
These babies grew up hearing stories about what it was like in the hospital or at home when the U.S. was in collective shock, when fear swirled around the world, grounding planes and gluing people to their television sets. Their day one birth story comes with doctors, nurses, midwives, family members working through the happy day while shouldering the weight of a horrible one.
As the country comes to grips with the tumultuous exit of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, the departure has raised long-term questions about U.S. foreign policy and America’s place in the world. Yet the public’s initial judgments on that mission are clear: A majority endorsed the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, even as it still criticizes the Biden administration’s handling of the situation. And after a war that cost thousands of lives — including more than 2,000 American service members — and trillions of dollars in military spending, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that 69 percent of U.S. adults say the United States has mostly failed to achieve its goals in Afghanistan.
Shock, sadness, fear, anger: The 9/11 attacks inflicted a devastating emotional toll on Americans. But as horrible as the events of that day were, a 63 percent majority of Americans, according to Pew, said they couldn’t stop watching news coverage of the attacks.
Americans were enraged by the attacks, too. Three weeks after 9/11, even as the psychological stress began to ease somewhat, 87 percent told Pew they felt angry about the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
While Americans had a shared sense of anguish after Sept. 11, the months that followed also were marked by rare spirit of public unity. Patriotic sentiment surged, political differences were largely set aside and people rallied in support of the nation’s major institutions, as well as its political leadership.
George W. Bush, who had become president nine months earlier after a fiercely contested election, saw his job approval rating rise 35 percentage points in a span of three weeks. According to Pew, 96 percent of people who identified as Republican and 78 percent who said they were Democrat approved of Bush’s handling of the job.
Public esteem rose even for some institutions that usually are not that popular with Americans. Two months after the attacks, news organizations received record-high ratings for professionalism. Around 7 in 10 adults (69 percent) said news organizations “stand up for America,” while 60 percent said they protected democracy.
Fast-forward 21 years later and the U.S. is almost unrecognizable. News organizations have been called “the enemy of the people” and “fake,” political partisanship has broken up families and severed many longstanding friendships, and people are just generally nastier toward one another. How did this happen?
Al Qaeda foot soldiers once believed the U.S. could be brought down by military attack, but other, more sophisticated Islamist revolutionary thinkers and philosophers said America could be brought down only by turning its institutions and founding principles against itself — freedom, democracy and justice.
Did the terrorists accomplish their ultimate goal? At the moment, it appears to be headed that way.
Our profound internal debates over our own democracy reflect how much more complicated and torn America has become over the past 21 years. Trust in institutions, experts and leaders have worsened after 9/11 — and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic — which has greatly contributed to the conspiratorial ignorance of today.
Still, all is not lost. For every American who has turned toward isolationism and nationalism, there is a younger generation who believe in multilateral cooperation, respect for our institutions, care for our planet, and believe cooperation among peoples is the only true path to security. For every hate crime, there have been multiple acts of compassion and understanding. For every abuse of power, there have been advocates demanding that America live up to its principles. The threat of extremist violence remains real and must be confronted — both abroad and, especially, at home.
Twenty-first anniversaries tend to be quieter occasions than the gravitas we attach to decade and quarter-century milestones. But whether we attend a memorial service this year or spend the day like any other, 9/11 continues to shape us.
The ground in Lower Manhattan, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville was drenched in carnage on Sept. 11, 2001. Let’s honor the grace, dignity and memory of those nearly 3,000 people who were killed that day by pushing forward a vision of a better America and a more just world.