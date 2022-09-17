It’s been a particularly rough week for Indiana County as we’ve lost three stellar individuals who made their mark locally, statewide and nationally.
The passing of legendary Indiana University of Pennsylvania football coach Frank Cignetti on Sept. 10; Gilbert Zilner, also on Sept. 10; and retired state Rep. Jeffrey Pyle on Sept. 14.
Cignetti was 84, Zilner was 84, and Pyle was 58. All three represented what was good about Indiana County.
Cignetti carved out a Hall of Fame career and spent 20 years (1985-2005) turning his alma mater, IUP, into a Division II football power.
He was born in Apollo and went 182-50-1 in 20 years with the Crimson Hawks. IUP reached the national semifinals six times during his tenure, playing in the Division II championship game in 1990 and 1993. Cignetti retired after the 2005 season as the third-winningest coach in Division II history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Cignetti — he was known as “Big Guy” — starred at IUP as a wide receiver in the late 1950s before going into coaching after graduation. He quickly climbed the ranks and earned a job on the late Bobby Bowden’s staff at West Virginia in 1970. He replaced Bowden in 1976 and went 17-27 in four years with the Mountaineers before being let go after going 5-7 in 1979.
His final year at West Virginia was marked by a battle with cancer, a fight he won though it wasn’t enough for him to keep his job. He took a brief sabbatical from coaching before returning to the game that defined his life.
Cignetti led IUP to the Division II playoffs in his second season in 1987. IUP made the postseason 12 more times during Cignetti’s highly successful run.
He was the Bill Belichick of college football; many of his former players and assistant coaches followed in his footsteps and launched their own coaching or football-related careers.
Zilner, better known as “Gib,” died after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, despite a recent rally that buoyed family, friends and his hopes for a better long-term prognosis. He left a business legacy literally of Hall of Fame status as the founder of the Indiana-based Diamond Drug corporate empire. His 1970 takeover of Diamond Drugs developed it over the next 30 years as a provider of institutional pharmacy services with business clients in 47 states.
The company was honored in 2018 as a Family Business Award recipient by Pittsburgh Business Times. The local Boy Scouts organization presented a Distinguished Citizen Award to the Zilner family in 2017.
Zilner was involved in a variety of organizations, including the Aging Services Board for 40 years, serving as president for two terms; the Indiana County Airport Authority; the Knights of Columbus; American Society of Consultant Pharmacists; National Community Pharmacy Alliance; Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Association; and the Safari Club International.
Pyle had been battling cancer for much of his time in the General Assembly. Shortly after he was sworn in for his first term in the state House from the 60th District, which covered areas in Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties, Pyle was diagnosed with kidney cancer in February 2005. It returned in his chest in October 2017, and he suffered a stroke in 2020.
Pyle succeeded Rep. Jeff Coleman, who ran an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor. He retired from the state House on March 26, 2021.
Pyle started as a social studies teacher in 1992 in the Armstrong School District. He was named “Educator of the Year” by the district seven years later.
These fine men made a difference in Indiana County and left it better than they found it. We thank them for that. May they rest in peace.