Whether attending in person or via livestream, River Valley School District Board of Directors meetings are, if nothing else, entertaining.
Infighting, raised voices, sarcastic retorts and board members yelling at audience members during the comment period of public meetings have become the norm and not the exception.
But it wears thin pretty quickly. It makes us wonder what kind of nonsense happens during executive sessions.
Whatever the issues and disagreements, it needs to end now.
Not all board members participate in the bad behavior but the actions of one or a few, however unfair, is a reflection upon all. And as officials regularly tell its audience members, “You have to address the board as a whole,” and not as individuals.
And so we will.
By displaying inappropriate meeting etiquette, these adult board members are doing a disservice to their real constituents — the students of River Valley School District. However chic it may be in our current political and social environment to double-down on an issue rather than double back, they’re essentially telling students it’s OK to be rude and vindictive to people with whom you disagree.
As we understand it, the consolidation of Saltsburg and Blairsville schools was an unpopular move. Voting on the school board usually reflects this.
Case in point: The school board has been discussing the construction of a new stadium complex, which originally would have cost about $7 million and prompted the board earlier this year to refinance a bond as a way to pay for it.
It’s a favorable issue for the Blairsville contingent; not so much for the Saltsburg folks.
At a finance committee meeting Nov. 7, the sports complex issue was discussed and it was learned that the total cost had doubled to about $14 million. With that, the board sought — and later won approval — of an additional $10 million bond.
Again, the Blairsville side was in favor of it, while the Saltsburg side wasn’t.
Board President Rick Harper told us that, due to reasons beyond the board’s control — namely inflation and supply chain issues — the cost of the project went up.
But inflation and supply chain issues are only part of the story. There were also additions made to the board’s “wish list” for the stadium complex, things such as adding a baseball-softball diamond as part of the sports complex (thanks to a donation of land from an anonymous source), additional parking spaces, sanitation concerns and movement of buildings.
Board members from the Saltsburg side say they haven’t been provided with information or documentation pertaining to the stadium project, even though video recordings show that officials pledged to make them available. The Gazette has also had issues obtaining documentation about the project and, instead, was asked to call Superintendent Philip Martell directly. We did — on a Sunday, no less.
Martell answered our questions and invited us to call back if we had more queries, but it’s difficult to ask questions when you don’t really know what to ask because information that would be in the documentation isn’t being provided.
In short, we empathize with the board’s Saltsburg contingent and agree that the stadium project should be, at the very least, tabled during a time of rampant inflation. It’s just not wise to spend money when prices are near or at all-time highs.
Which brings us back to the larger issue at hand — the board’s behavior toward one another and how the public views it.
That was made apparent when people spoke during the public comment period, during which one of the board members and a speaker engaged in a less-than-cordial “back and forth.” Harper, for the second consecutive week, had to emphatically halt it by admonishing the board member and floor speaker.
The most impactful statement during the Nov. 17 meeting came from Wendy Shallenberger, a parent from Saltsburg, who said all she sees from the board is “total vindictiveness.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. “Since I started listening to the meetings from the very, very beginning, it has been absurd. It’s hard to listen to. The vindictiveness just needs to stop. It clouds your judgment. None of you can make decisions because you’re all fighting with one another constantly, and that’s what I hear at every single meeting.”
That is also what we and everyone else hear during every single meeting, and it must stop for the sake of students at River Valley.
If the board truly wants what is in the students’ best interest, it’s time to start acting like it or step aside and let people who will.