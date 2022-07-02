This weekend, we’ll be celebrating the anniversary of our nation’s birth. It was 246 years ago this weekend that the 13 colonies, now known as the United States of America, voted to untether itself from Great Britain and the rule of King George III.
Pennsylvania has a few connections to our nation’s founding. Any native Pennsylvanian is — or should be — well aware of that.
Fifty-six representatives from those original 13 colonies met in Philadelphia. Nine signers of the Declaration of Independence came from Pennsylvania, and the first Fourth of July celebration happened in the City of Brotherly Love.
Those nine men from Pennsylvania who penned their names on the Declaration of Independence — in defiance of King George III — did so at great peril to their own personal welfare.
They declared, in writing and by signature, open rebellion against one of the world’s then-great military and political powers. They had everything to lose, including their lives. They were now considered “traitors to the British Crown.”
One of those men was George Clymer, who granted land he owned for what is present-day Indiana Borough. The nearby borough of Clymer is named after him.
These men, and the other Founding Fathers, certainly did not all agree how best to break away from Great Britain. In fact, few colonists desired complete independence, and those who did were considered radical.
By the middle of the following year, however, many more colonists had come to favor independence, in large part to growing hostility against Britain and the spread of revolutionary sentiments such as those expressed in “Common Sense,” published by Thomas Paine, in early 1776.
On June 7, 1776, when the Continental Congress met at the Pennsylvania State House (later Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, delegate Richard Henry Lee, of Virginia, introduced a motion calling for the colonies’ independence.
Amid heated debate, Congress postponed the vote on Lee’s resolution, but appointed a five-man committee — including Thomas Jefferson, of Virginia, John Adams, of Massachusetts, Roger Sherman, of Connecticut, Benjamin Franklin, of Pennsylvania, and Robert R. Livingston, of New York — to draft a formal statement justifying the break with Great Britain.
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of Lee’s resolution for independence in a near-unanimous vote (the New York delegation abstained, but later voted affirmatively). On that day, John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, that July 2 “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival” and that the celebration should include “Pomp and Parade … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”
On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Though the vote for actual independence took place two days earlier, July 4 became the day that was celebrated as the birth of American independence. The document wasn’t officially signed until Aug. 2, 1776.
The Founding Fathers’ efforts resulted in the creation of the greatest force for good in world history — the United States of America.
So take a moment this weekend to think about these men and the many other nameless folks who joined their cause so long ago. As flawed as some of them were, they truly risked everything for the principle of representative democracy.
Let’s keep that in mind moving forward.