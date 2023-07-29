There’s been a noticeable uptick of a disturbing trend in Indiana County and beyond. It’s called vandalism.
We’ve seen it happen every day across the country, in the big cities and the small towns in between. Somehow, it feels more personal when it happens in your own backyard.
We’ve reported on numerous incidents, whether it be through actual stories or a couple of sentences in the police blotter. From a church near Punxsutawney that has been hit by vandals not once, not twice, but multiple times, to the damage inflicted upon Camp Seph Mack in the Penn Run area to the most recent pool incident at Mack Park in Indiana, it seems damaging someone’s property has been the choice with some unruly citizens.
In June, some folks decided it would be nice to damage signs near an amphitheater in Blairsville promoting that borough’s music series concerts.
That was the first sign that something was afoot, then along came the Camp Seph incident when vandalism was discovered in Rinn Lodge and the camp’s dining hall area.
According to a press release from the Laurel Highlands Council, a branch of the Boy Scouts of America serving several western Pennsylvania counties, including Indiana, caretakers and staff first on scene in the early July incident found eight windows in the dining hall, along with all coffee pots, food processors, and microwaves, shattered into pieces. The council added that further damage was done as fire extinguishers were used in the break-in and then discharged. Rinn Lodge also incurred broken windows and various other destructive acts.
The latest of these acts of vandalism occurred Tuesday at the Mack Park swimming pool, during which miscreants decided to break into the facility after hours, tear down some backstroke flags (and ripping up those flags) as well as deposit a trash can and “other things” into the pool, a place where people go to relax, cool off and have some summer fun.
One of the items deposited into the pool — and this makes our collective stomachs churn — was … let’s just say someone decided to use the pool as a toilet.
Not quite clear what we’re talking about? Think about the scene from the 1980 movie “Caddyshack,” starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, the late Rodney Dangerfield and the late Ted Knight. The scene involves a pool filled with people, a chocolate candy bar and the theme from “Jaws.”
While the borough says it has protocols to deal with such things, it’s still a serious health hazard.
The incident also served to disrupt practice for a pair of local swimming teams practicing for the Keystone Games this weekend in Scranton.
We’re supposing this was “fun” for those involved.
According to the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization that provides data and evidence to help advance upward mobility and equity, “Vandalism is not senseless property damage. Individuals destroy property for a variety of reasons, including: to convey a message, to express frustration, to stake revenge, to make money, or as part of a game. Perpetrators may work alone or as members of a loose organized group.”
According to Merriam-Webster dictionary, “Vandalize comes from the noun vandal, which was originally capitalized and referred to a member of a Germanic people who lived south of the Baltic Sea and sacked Rome in the year 455 CE. This sacking is what likely led to the use of the lower-case vandal for someone who damages or destroys property.”
According to the National Recreation and Park Association, vandalism is not just a nuisance; it is also costly and dangerous. Neighborhoods with higher rates of vandalism suffer from decreased property values and uneasy residents. It may also result in higher insurance costs, a loss of recreational opportunities and the need for additional police patrols, as well as costly emergency repairs and staff working overtime.
Problematic areas that attract vandals tend to be unsupervised, dark, concealed or isolated places. Vandals prefer neither to be seen nor heard, striking when locations are the quietest.
When reported, incidents of vandalism are frequently below an organization’s property insurance deductible. But at other times, there may be a large insurance claim, especially if the act ruins an expensive item, such as paint spattered inside an empty swimming pool or a vehicle driving across a grass football field and knocking down a field goal.
The NRPA suggests the following in dealing with vandalism of public spaces:
- Report incidents often so patterns emerge quickly and targeted patrols can be scheduled.
- Update any security staff about problem areas on a regular basis.
- Review the positioning of security cameras frequently and post signs about the presence of cameras in areas that are under surveillance.
- Consider a dedicated website or hotline where incidents can be reported anonymously. Be sure to post signs informing the public about the website or hotline at each location.
- If on a tight budget, consider partnering with organizations nearby to plan more security patrols, improve lighting or install additional security cameras.
- Publicize information about the consequences of vandalism on calendars, schedules, the website, newsletters and handbooks.
Unfortunately, none of these will stop the act of vandalism, and the damage and resulting costs will have already been inflicted. Improved video surveillance, again costs money, but the investment may be worth it over the long haul if the incidents reoccur frequently (as in the incidents with the Punxsutawney church).
Our hope is that the vandals in each of these separate incidents (assuming they’re separate, of course) are apprehended and brought to appropriate justice. We have enough turmoil in our society, both socially and politically. Let’s not make it worse.
In the meantime, keep your hands off other’s property.
