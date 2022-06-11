A sanctuary movement may be returning to Indiana County.
The sanctuary label was used almost exclusively in the immigration context to refer to states and localities that limited their participation in federal immigration enforcement. In recent years, however, gun-rights advocates across the nation have also seized upon the label in their effort to designate certain communities as “sanctuaries” for firearms.
Earlier this week, the Indiana Gazette reported on the possibility of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners revisiting the issue of establishing such a sanctuary. It was last discussed 10 months ago.
We feel it wasn’t a good idea then and isn’t any better of an idea now, considering the nationwide killing sprees of the past few weeks.
Second Amendment sanctuaries seem to be interested in more than just expressing opposition to gun restrictions. Rather, the goal seems to be the creation of a refuge where gun laws will not be enforced at all, or at least not by the local officials who serve there. It is reminiscent of the pre-Civil War South claiming that federal laws shouldn’t apply to their residents. That balance of power was decided on the battlefields of Gettysburg and Sharpsburg, and during Sherman’s March to the Sea, where the supremacy of the federal government was bought with the blood of a generation of Americans.
This time around, the battlefields will be limited to the courtroom and enrich lawyers with taxpayer money.
On the surface — which is about as far as many people get these days when doing research — Second Amendment sanctuaries sound like an effort to protect citizens’ right to keep and bear arms — an effort we wholeheartedly support. In reality, it supports unrestricted access to weapons by the potentially violent mentally ill and those who are a danger to themselves and others.
Given countless shootings across the nation, including the senseless and heartbreaking slaughter of children in Texas, there have been calls to take away our constitutional right to be armed. Everyone should oppose these efforts and demand this fundamental right be preserved.
But we should also recognize that people who are mentally ill shouldn’t have access to weapons.
In Pennsylvania, Second Amendment sanctuaries are unnecessary. After the mass shooting in Philadelphia, that city is looking into passing its own gun-control measures. They can’t because of an existing preemption law that bans municipalities from passing gun-control measures that are stricter than state gun laws. But that hasn’t stopped them from trying.
Those who support Second Amendment sanctuaries are, in effect, in defiance of statewide gun-control laws that, ironically, would open the door for municipalities, like Philadelphia, to follow through and enact their own gun measures.
Because if it works for one side, it will also work for the other.
So what is the point of establishing Second Amendment sanctuary status? Are there additional gun rights being sought? If so, precisely what are those additional rights? Is it the right to carry military-style assault weapons on the streets of our peaceful towns?
It is difficult to ignore the fact that the word “sanctuary” usually refers to people, not to constitutional amendments. Advocates must inform us of just what their objectives are. Then we can decide whether this will contribute to what makes our county such a wonderful place to live.
If the goal is to protect gun rights, on a national level, then people must call on their congressional representatives to continue to stand up to those rights and not waste time drawing lines in the sand.
Or declaring your gun sanctuary status to the world.