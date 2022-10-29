Nothing moves fast enough for us these days. We’re used to being able to get information in the blink of an eye, communicate with people on the other side of the world in seconds, and get food from a restaurant in just a few minutes.
It’s no wonder why we are so spoiled, but sometimes we just have to wait, whether we like it or not.
One example is the wheels of justice and the speed at which they spin, especially in the case of former Indiana University of Pennsylvania student Brady Distefano in the 2017 death of IUP Phi Delta Theta fraternity brother Caleb Zweig.
It’s been delayed several times. Distefano’s attorney, Thomas M. Dickey, of Altoona, asked last week for a continuance of the trial that was scheduled to start last Monday, which was the day jury selection was to have taken place.
Distefano, 25, of Johnstown, was accused by Indiana Borough police of strangling and killing Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., during an altercation along Wayne Avenue on Feb. 3, 2017. He faces one count of criminal homicide and a first-degree felony count of aggravated assault.
There has been plenty of legal back-and-forth in the time since. Both charges were dismissed in county court on Nov. 9, 2017, and the homicide dismissal was upheld as the appeals court found county prosecutors did not present a prima facie — sufficient evidence to proceed to trial or judgment — case for a homicide conviction. However, the assault charge was reinstated on appeal on Oct. 18, 2018, according to our continued reporting.
The state appeals court judges rejected the in limine — a motion made at the start of a trial requesting that the judge rule that certain evidence may not be introduced in trial — claiming that evidence related to the cause of Zweig’s death was inadmissible because it was irrelevant and unduly prejudicial.
In court documents, police said a witness to the fight saw Distefano on top of an unconscious Zweig, and Distefano grabbing Zweig by his neck.
At a preliminary hearing in April 2017, Dr. Ashley Zezulak, of Forensic DX in Windber, said Zweig was in perfect physical health based on her observations and tests and that “nothing else turned up” during an autopsy. She said information from police led her to a “diagnosis of exclusion,” and testified the cause of death was asphyxiation.
The Superior Court judges disagreed with Martin’s finding that it would be highly prejudicial to Distefano’s defense to allow Zezulak to offer an expert opinion on the cause of Zweig’s death.
They concurred with the argument of Indiana County prosecutors that “the trial court’s pre-trial order will substantially handicap the prosecution of this case.”
The judges cited a state Supreme Court ruling that “in the case of expert testimony, to be relevant, evidence need not be conclusive.”
Intertwined in legal maneuvering has been a changing of the guard, so to speak, in the prosecutor’s office. It started with Gina Force, now an Indiana County Common Pleas judge who, at the time, was an assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, under former District Attorney Patrick Dougherty. The case is now in the hands of current DA Robert Manzi and his now-first assistant Dennis J. Clark Jr.
Court records show Distefano posted $50,000 bond in 2017 and is not in custody. While many folks will ask why, it’s important to remember that the charges are only allegations and Distefano is still presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Court records in the Distefano case indicate 11 instances of “continued” next to docket items between Aug. 4, 2017, to Monday (Oct. 31). During that same span, the docket shows four cancellations. Continuances are requested most often by defense attorneys asking for more time to prepare their case. Judges regularly grant continuances — up to as many as 14, in some instances — to avoid the possibility of an appeal, should a defense attorney feel his or her case was forced to trial.
Continuances benefit the defense and prosecutors because it gives each side more time to prepare their case. Unfortunately, it doesn’t benefit the victim’s family.
The victim’s father, David Zweig, of Bethesda, Md., said the “mind-numbing amount of continuances” have left him and his family feeling that “justice delayed is justice denied.”
“My family, while grieving the loss of our 20-year-old son, has been forced to deal with this emotional roller coaster for what is approaching six years,” he said. “The lack of closure, as well as the effects of such a long passing of time, have left us bewildered and has added significantly to our grief and hardship.”
Because of the ongoing nature of the case, prosecutors couldn’t comment.
The wheels of justice, especially with these serious charges, turn slow. The reality is there are several moving parts in a case like this and prosecutors want to get it right. So what appears to be a slow-moving case is, more times than not, a situation where attorneys want to ensure they have all of their ducks in a row before moving forward.
The amount of time it has taken the criminal justice system to work in this case is concerning, though. But while it’s frustrating, and sometimes heartbreaking, to have to wait for a result or action, it’s important that we understand the need for prosecutors to get it right the first time. When a homicide is involved, there are no second chances.
A case like this involves a lot of man hours and resources, so accuracy is important as they work to build a strong case. A famous quote by Sun Tzu reads: “The wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine.”
Let’s hope so as we all pray for justice.