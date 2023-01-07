We were saddened to learn earlier this week that an invaluable community service will no longer be available at the end of next month in Indiana and White Township.
The leadership of Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program made the decision to end its meal service after its makes its final deliveries Feb. 24. It will end a service that has been available to home-bound recipients — mostly senior citizens — in Indiana Borough and White Township since 1971. It began in the Willard Building before moving to its current location at the American Legion when the Willard Building burned down.
Meals on Wheels uses the American Legion’s kitchen five days per week, including holidays that fall on a weekday.
Meals on Wheels is a nationwide organization with thousands of local affiliates and volunteers that offer nutritious meals for home-bound older adults and people with disabilities. The frozen meals are easy to heat and are delivered directly to recipient’s home each week by Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers. Pet food is available upon request.
Eligible participants receive a selection of seven meals each week. The selection rotates each week to provide a variety of meals throughout the month.
Eligibility criteria includes participants being temporarily or permanently home-bound; have limited access to food or shopping; limited personal support; difficulty preparing meals on their own, and be at least 60 years old or older.
But the program is so much more than delivering meals. While that is the organization’s primary focus, it also provides a quick safety check and much-needed human contact for home-bound recipients. According to the national organization’s research, 9 million seniors in the U.S. struggle with hunger, 15 million live in isolation and 18 million live in or near poverty.
Meals on Wheels anticipates that those numbers will only grow more serious as the senior population is projected to double by 2050. Families are spread out and elders are left behind, often struggling to remain self-sufficient.
The local leadership, President Susan Delaney and Treasurer Anne White, told the Gazette earlier this week that several factors led to their decision to stop the wheels from rolling past Feb. 24. Chief among them, they said, were the rising cost of food and packaging materials. They added that the program was no longer able to provide the same quality of meals to its recipients at a “reasonable cost.”
And since it takes fuel to propel the vehicles along their mission, we suspect high gas prices may have factored in, as well.
It has no longer become cost-effective to help recipients, which the leadership of the local Meals on Wheels said has dwindled from about 60 meals each day to less than 30. Along with the reduction in meals being prepared and served is the shrinking number of new volunteers available to prepare and deliver those meals.
In addition to the aforementioned reasons, it was interesting to us that the leadership also attributed the lesser numbers of meals being served via Meals on Wheels “as the result of the availability of other sources of meal delivery within the community.”
Within a couple of days of the official announcement by Meals on Wheels, the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township announced its service, Meals 2 You, is “open for business, indefinitely,” and “so excited to merge Meals on Wheels clients with ours.”
Meals 2 You is offered for $5 per day, something that has not changed since its inception in late summer 2020.
It’s great to know the meals service will continue in our area, particularly for those who are unable to make do for themselves. But we can’t help but shake the feeling that a bit of unintended “cannibalization” was happening; that Meals on Wheels is going away, at least in part, because of the competing service.
Marty Yachisko, the longtime local Meals on Wheels program coordinator, has repeatedly given credit to the Chevy Chase Community Center for helping to distribute meals via Meals 2 You, most recently saying, “We see this as a positive development, as alternate meal delivery service did not exist when we began in 1971.”
It didn’t seem that way in September 2020, when Chevy Chase Community Center Executive Director Barbara Croce made a pitch for “Meals 2 You” at a White Township meeting, calling it “a tweaking” of the Meals on Wheels program as “we are not specifically serving seniors. We are serving home-bound, unable-to-cook or disabled people of Indiana Borough and White Township.”
Croce added at the time that Meals 2 You would be helping in the event of a “new pandemic” or “whatever might happen,” and the community center staff wanted to be ready for it.
At that 2020 meeting, Yachisko responded by saying Meals on Wheels is already filling a need and “we don’t just serve (the) elderly. We will serve anybody who has a need.”
Nevertheless, the presence of Meals 2 You will carry on the much-needed meal delivery and wellness check services, among other things, and has emerged from being an alternate service to what will be an important and valuable main resource for those home-bound individuals.
More than anything, Meals on Wheels seems to have been a victim of its own success and innovation. In its beginning, it was the only service in town with caring people giving their time, energy and money to provide the service. Over time, individuals and groups began to offer similar services using Meals on Wheels’ successful blueprint.
Now, technology allows people — whether it be family members or program participants themselves — to order food directly from for-profit food and delivery services (think DoorDash and Uber Eats, among others). But where those services fall short — namely, serving people with a steady income who can afford such a luxury — is where Meals on Wheels was invaluable: free or low-cost meals and delivery, and face-to-face human interaction.
Let’s face it: Those for-profit meal and delivery service staffers don’t really care about who you are or how well you are doing. They just want to get paid and move on. Meals on Wheels and Meals 2 You staffers invest time and effort into their clientele.
We thank Meals on Wheels for their longevity and service to Indiana Borough and White Township. They are the epitome of service of above self. We also thank the Chevy Chase Community Center and its Meals to 2 You program for picking up the baton and being ready to fill the void that will be left after Feb. 24.
This is truly a service we are glad will keep rolling along, even if “Wheels” will no longer be in the name. Let’s hope the same forces that are shuttering one meals group don’t return and later do the same to its replacement.