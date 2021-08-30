It’s a sad fact that women still earn less than men, but the good news is the environment is starting to change.
The better news, at least to me, is women are doing other things to make more money: like starting their own businesses.
Since the beginning of COVID-19 there have been multitudes of female owned/operated businesses that have just begun and/or continued to be successful despite the economic climate.
Many women owned/operated businesses have started within our own community of Indiana. Women entrepreneurs are resilient and are already identifying ways to adapt and diversify their businesses through the pandemic.
I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce readers to some of the female-driven businesses that are thriving despite the complications of COVID-19 in our local economy.
Haberl, Buell and Rice Law Firm (HBR), a firm where two out of three partners are women, set out in the tail end of 2020 with a goal to create a different type of law firm.
A firm whose core values are based around the belief that individuals should be valued more than cooperate firms, where honesty and gratitude are held in high regard.
HBR focuses their time and attention on the individuals that they serve, providing a safe space for their clients to voice their thoughts and resolve their legal dilemmas.
Unconventional Concierge provides an assistant service to individuals, families and businesses in Indiana and the surrounding areas.
Founded by Jessica Sharbaugh, this business offers personalized services tailored to the individual. Many services are provided through a lifestyle manager who can assist with family management, personal styling/shopping assistance, small event planning and much more.
With a business model based in real time, Jessica maintains a flexible schedule and is ready to assist her clients with many of their needs.
If you’re a female entrepreneur trying to navigate today’s challenges, seek out resources such as organizations like WBENC, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and WEConnect International.
These networking resources focus on mentors that will advise and support you within your local business community.
Angela DonGiovanni
Indiana