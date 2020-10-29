As I see it, there is a lot to consider before voting this year. It is not a choice between two old men, one an egotistical businessman and the other a career politician, but a choice between free enterprise and socialism.
Back around 1945, I was told that in the 1600s John Smith told the residents of Yorktown, Va., “if you don’t work, you don’t eat.”
My teacher said that philosophy was the secret of America’s success. Back then there was also the saying, “poor but proud,” that came out of the Great Depression that suggested it was better to accept any kind of work than accept handouts. “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps” was another saying that indicated you were expected to work hard and improve your conditions by self-determination.
Now, today, I keep hearing that everyone in the country should be given $1,000 a month with no strings attached.
That the government should give $15,000 to those who wish to buy a home.
Instead of working your way through college like my generation did, one is entitled to party through college on someone else’s dime.
I will tell no one how to vote but I would like for you to remember one of Thomas Jefferson’s quotes: “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” (goodreads.com)
Russell D. Lucas
Penn Run