I would like to comment on the photo of the holiday tree that was on the front page of the Nov. 18, 2020, edition of The Indiana Gazette.
I would like to commend the four people who were wearing masks.
However, it is dismaying, in this time of the COVID pandemic ramping up, that the others chose not to wear one.
Granted, they were outside, but see the close proximity to each other?
Even if they think they have superior immunity, these men can spread the virus to their office employees and their families.
In this season of giving, we need to think of others.
Sandra Dye
Glen Campbell