Christendom is celebrating the first advent of their Messiah. Observant Jews are preparing for Hanukkah. Retailers are ringing up the sales. And COVID-19 is stealing the headlines.
Yet, right before our eyes, in plain view a deeper danger lurks — the demise of our Republican form of democracy. This is how democracies perish!
A month after the election, staged and underwritten in the name of patriotic fervor, uneducated Trump supporters continue to organize and stage rallies. For what purpose?
A rally occurred earlier in Greensburg at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
Does truth and voting matter? Even after the 2000 Gore v. Bush decision, there was a peaceful transfer of power and an acknowledgement of a winner (President-elect Bush).
This is not the Republican party of “Honest Abe” Lincoln. Nor is it the ‘80s conservative party of Reagan. So, who is the Republican Party of today and what do their members really stand for?
By attempting to undermine, through frivolous court cases lacking merit and the Electoral College, the will of the people, Trump continues to erode the rule of law and our established constitutional order. In his farewell address, George Washington issued a warning to the American public about the erosion of popular sovereignty, if political parties began to form and rule the day.
A county and statewide audit of the 2020 election results would reassure the voting public that the election was conducted fairly and was not in fact an alleged fraud.
George Karpacs
Center Township