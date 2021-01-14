Our country ... not “my country” as I have heard screamed by a number of the people who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
To me, that scream from the unlawful insurgents reflects perfectly the message of the person that they truly believe is the “rightful” ruler of the United States of America.
To be for him is to be for America; to be against him is to be un-American.
Our current “president” has for his followers effectively “branded” himself as equaling America.
I could never be “for” anyone like our current president for that reason.
I will continue to work to respect others’ right to support him, but never support their attempts to try to overthrow democracy “for” him.
I also have a place at the table. It is not Trump’s and his supporters’ America, it is our America, and I too am a proud citizen of this democracy, which I feel has been endangered by this president and his supporters who would invade the very building which symbolizes it.
Carole Serbin
Indiana