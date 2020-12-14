I have three little kids at home so I constantly hear, “that’s not fair.” I hear it when I tell them they can’t do something. I hear it when they lose a game. I hear it when they don’t get something that they want. And now, I’ve heard it come from my representative, Glenn “GT” Thompson. When he added his name to the now-dismissed Texas attorney general’s lawsuit, he demonstratively said, “that’s not fair.”
Thompson signed his name to a lawsuit that strove to invalidate the votes of the very people who elected him. In effect, what he did was in direct contradiction to what he stated was his purpose in supporting the lawsuit: “I’m really concerned about what it does for the confidence of the people to vote in the future.”
It is important to note that the lawsuit he signed onto did not make any specific claims of election fraud in Pennsylvania but instead claimed that the results should be invalidated because of allegations of fraudulent activity.
In other words, Thompson supported a lawsuit that said that the vote total should be ignored because people are claiming that the results were unfair — just like my little kids do when they lose.
Had this ridiculous lawsuit won, it would have set a precedent that allows any future candidate or government official to allege fraud and then take the election out of the hands of the voters. And that’s what actually could have been unfair — the loss of our own voices to support whomever we want in public office.
That Glenn Thompson decided to publicly support an attempt to take away votes from his own voters is despicable and, as former Republican National Committee Chairmen Michael Steele said, “It’s an offense to the Constitution and it leaves an indelible stain that will be hard for these 126 members to wipe off.”
And that’s what’s ultimately unfair. We just elected someone who 38 days later demonstrated that he doesn’t care about the integrity of his own election, only the power that he commands from it.
Paul Huntington
White Township