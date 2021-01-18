On Dec. 8, 2020, Congressman Glenn Thompson of the 15th Congressional District in Pennsylvania, which includes Indiana County, joined with Texas Attorney General Paxton attempting to invalidate the electoral college certification of Joe Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. I didn’t know one state could interfere with other states election results. Did you know this?
On Jan. 7, 2021, only hours after terrorists invaded the U.S. Capital, Congressman Glenn Thompson filed a written objection to Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden. He spoke against the measure on the House floor early Thursday morning.
He stated there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. This was after state and federal courts found no voter fraud in Pennsylvania. It’s strange that Congressman Thompson thought there was fraud in only states where Democrats won a majority of the votes.
It’s important to know where Congressman Thompson stands of the validity of the election process in Pennsylvania.
Lee Schweitzer
Penn Run