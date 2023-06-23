May was a significant month for recognizing individuals who have had a great importance in our lives. We honored our mothers on Mother’s Day, as well as saluted our teachers and our nurses.
Recently, this newspaper listed the names of many of our nurses as recognized by their employers. This made me wonder about our nurses employed by IRMC. Do they have a new contract?
The answer is “no.” It’s time for the community to get involved. There have been no bargaining sessions since 2018. Yet, health care costs haven risen with no increases to the nurses’ salaries. Responsibilities have gone up with the caseload on average of one nurse for every eight to nine patients. There are shortages in housekeeping, with this duties being passed on to our nurses. Outside nurses, called “agency nurses,” are brought in to cover vacancies. These nurses are paid $100 an hour; normally those nurses are not from this area and don’t live here.
Do you see a problem? Who wants to work full- or part-time at a hospital that doesn’t value you?
If you or a family member has spent time (brief or lengthy) in the hospital, it’s our nurses who are entrusted with our care. When you have a child or elderly family member in the hospital, you seek the comfort that nurses provide — both for the patient as well as the family.
IUP is considering adding a medical school to ensure there are physicians available in rural areas. A doctor can not fulfill his/her duties without the assistance of good, qualified nurses.
It’s time we help our nurses get a fair and equitable contract so they will continue to provide us with dedicated care. Whether young or old, IRMC is very important to Indiana County. We want the best health care possible for this area. Please get involved.
Make phone calls, ask questions. Let’s get both sides back to the bargaining table and come to a resolution.
Helen DeGaetano
Indiana
