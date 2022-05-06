Economic development, access to broadband and healthcare access. These are just a few issues that our legislators have recently ignored, not because there isn’t bipartisan support for them or citizens haven’t been contacting their legislators about them, but because Harrisburg and the legislative process itself is broken.
Civics 101 teaches us that our representative democracy functions with checks and balances and that when the people speak, our representatives listen and respond. This is democracy at its most basic and ideal; however, our Pennsylvania legislature doesn’t quite work this way, and it’s not a matter of any misunderstanding of democracy but, rather, a matter of the rules.
In Harrisburg, the majority party controls all legislation that is proposed. They set the rules at the beginning of each legislative session (the next one begins in January 2023) and use those rules to control whose voices are heard and which legislation is heard.
The first rule that is made is that the rules can’t be amended (and this rule is made on the first day of the session). Then the majority leaders select committee chairs who control the committee agendas. It’s here that bills are born and die because they must leave the committee to have any chance of becoming a law. Our local democratically elected legislators may not have any power or voice at all in this process, which means that we aren’t being represented at all, either.
No matter how much bipartisan and citizen support an issue might have, if the majority party’s leaders don’t allow bills about economic development, access to broadband and healthcare access to move out of committee, nothing changes, and our democracy remains broken; our citizen voices are silenced, and the largest full-time legislature — in the country — remains among the least productive and the most expensive group of “leaders.”
It’s time to ask our local legislators where their loyalties and responsibilities lie — with the party leaders or with us, the people who elected them?
Vicki Stelma
Indiana