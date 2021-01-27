According to the Indiana Gazette guidelines for letter writers, “Letters must be factual and discuss issues rather than personalities.” Recently, I have noticed that some letters to the editor have been name calling, instead of sticking to facts and issues. That is very disappointing.
One letter stated “… Satan has stolen the presidency of the United States” and … “Democrats are pure evil!” Again, that sounds like name calling.
President Biden was legally elected as President of the United States, winning the majority of votes in the general election and the electoral college. After many attempts to overturn the election results, there were no proven cases of election fraud and the legality of his election was upheld by the courts.
President Biden is the antithesis of Satan. He is a devout, practicing Catholic and is trying to help all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation, religious beliefs, color, sex, etc.
Are Democrats evil because they want to release children from cages and try to reunite them with their families? This treatment is torture and the effects of this torture will be with these young children the rest of their lives.
Are Democrats evil because they want to increase the production and distribution of COVID vaccines to be administered to more people who desperately need protection from this horrible pandemic that has killed over 400,00 people?
Are Democrats evil because they want to send additional money to help families and small businesses who have suffered the loss of jobs and income due to COVID?.
These are just a few of the changes that benefit ALL and hopefully will help our country to come out of this horrible pandemic and economically depressed time.
When we work together, we become stronger so we can accomplish more than we can imagine.
Let’s move above the name calling and work together to help each other get through these turbulent times.
Nancy Westburg
Indiana