Apparently there are more guns than people in the USA. This is the result of promotion by gun manufacturers, proponents of the Second Amendment and the NRA.
The surfeit of weapons has turned America into the “murder capital of the world.” Most guns are legally obtained and used, but a significant number finish up in “the wrong hands” and are used in gang fights, robberies and murder.
The mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, is the just the latest in the long line of assaults on young children while at a place of learning; yet another deranged young man bought a military-style assault rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition before he embarked on this killing spree.
Were there any background checks when he bought that arsenal of death?
Surely, enough is enough.
Polls show that there is overwhelming public support for sensible measures for gun control. These could/should include in-depth background checks, age restriction on assault rifle purchase and”red flag” laws.
So, over to the politicians.
Are you ready to listen to the voices of your constituents and their concerns for the safety of our children? Surely this is why you were elected ... to promote the interests and safety of the electors and their families.
Gordon Knox
Indiana