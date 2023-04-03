Do you have children at school or college? Boy, am I glad that all my kids and grandkids have completed their studies.
American schools and colleges are no longer peaceful places of learning; they are now danger zones. A new topic has been added to the syllabus: ”Active Shooter Drill.” I can only imagine the thoughts and fears of parents as they wave to their child on the school bus or drop him/her at the school gate.
The latest school shooting at the Nashville Covenant School was the 130th mass killing this year — and we are only three months into the year.
America is awash with guns, thanks to the Second Amendment and the machinations of the NRA and the gun manufacturers lobby. There are apparently more guns than people in the U.S.
In many big cities, owning a handgun for self-defense makes sense. In rural areas, owning a shotgun or rifle is necessary for hunting. But having a military-style weapon such as the AR15 is overkill (no pun intended).
Wake up, America! These children are the future.
Gordon Knox
Indiana