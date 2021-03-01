I wish to thank Sen. Pat Toomey for his recent vote in the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump. Toomey’s Feb. 13 vote demonstrated statesmanship.
Since the 1980s the ability of our elected officials to function as statesmen and stateswomen has been perverted into the development of polarized teams engaged in a zero sum game. “Winning” for the team has become more important than “achieving” for our country. This situation has been aggravated by the revoking of the “Fairness Doctrine” which governed media prior to the 1980s.
The revoking of the “Fairness Doctrine” created a situation in which biased media monopolies controlled by news delivering one-sided points of view has become the only news available to many Americans, especially those living in rural areas.
The result of this situation was evidenced on Jan. 6, when groups of individuals, informed by the monopoly-controlled media outlets, were encouraged to take action based on biased information. This situation, aided and abetted by the use of uncontrolled social media, made it difficult for Americans to know the truth.
It is time to return to the greatness of America where the public has available access to truthful information, and the days of “winning for the party” are ended. It is time to elect statesmen and stateswomen as leaders of our country. Let us work toward “Winning for America” again.
Shirley Sharp
Punxsutawney