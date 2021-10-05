On Sept. 28, Friends of White’s Woods hosted a webinar presentation by Alyson Fearon, senior director of Community Conservation and Resiliency at the Allegheny Land Trust.
Director Fearon provided an overview of carbon sequestration projects for municipal lands — projects wherein municipal forest land owners can receive payments for leaving their forests standing.
The presentation included a “best guestimate,” (with specific details and legal obligations yet to be confirmed) of a possible carbon sequestration project for the White’s Woods Nature Center.
Because of the age of the White’s Woods forest (about 85 years old) and the extent of the canopy (White’s Woods has an exceptional 95 percent canopy coverage), her very conservative estimate is that White Township could receive about $211,000 in payment for leaving this lush canopy intact.
Director Fearon did her best to provide a low estimate, rather than over-promising.
Perhaps even more amazing, the full payment of $211,000 (minus fees) would be made in three installments within the first five years of the contract.
About $23,000 in fees. About $63,000 paid to the Township each year, for three years in a row.
That’s the low estimate.
Director Fearon has recently helped facilitate a similar contract in Elizabeth Township (near Pittsburgh) and is finalizing another contract in the Pittsburgh area right now.
The catch? The beautiful White’s Woods forest, with its ability to absorb over 200,000 gallons of stormwater annually, its ability to absorb air pollutants and improve air quality, and its ability to provide a wonderfully shaded place for summer walking, hiking, biking and running will stay intact for 40 years.
What a tremendous opportunity for White Township residents!
This webinar can be viewed by request now. Send your email request to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
Tamara Whited
Indiana