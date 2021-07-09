A writer recently questioned the process taken by the White Township Board of Supervisors to create a new position for a public relations and communication specialist and protested the absence of public comment on the position (“Group expresses concern on new position,” Norma Tarnoff, June 25).
The supervisors created the position during the board’s publicly advertised April 30 special meeting, which was called for the purpose of brainstorming township needs with state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Sen. Joe Pittman as guests.
With no official action anticipated, no agenda was drawn for the meeting (an agenda is not required by the Pennsylvania Second Class Township Code). Once offered as a motion for the supervisors’ consideration, those in attendance at the meeting were welcome to offer comment.
The opportunity for comment was also provided at the supervisors’ May 12, May 26 and June 9 meetings.
Had Mrs. Tarnoff taken advantage of these opportunities, we hope that her comments would have fallen in line with the supervisors’ wishes to bring on staff a skilled communicator to promote the blessings we share in White Township (a destination for families and businesses, an excellent education system and a community with almost boundless recreation opportunities at superior facilities including the White Township Recreation complex, Kennedy-King and Getty Heights parks and the White’s Woods Nature Center).
Had Mrs. Tarnoff contacted the township administrators or supervisors with questions, she would have learned of the township’s intent to bring aboard a talented researcher capable of winning grant funds to improve our community and sustain this position.
The township supervisors welcome and encourage Mrs. Tarnoff’s constructive participation in the decision-making process, because we do share with her our determination to make White Township a jewel among western Pennsylvania communities and to have it recognized as that.
Milton Lady
White Township Manager