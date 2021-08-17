The DCNR has never rejected a White Township Forest Management Plan. Fred Heilman’s letter to the editor, “Don’t waste taxpayer money on a timbering plan,” of July 17, 2021, seditiously states otherwise.
Truly, most proposals need to be revised before they are implemented. We welcomed constructive criticism. White Township has attempted three times to institute a management plan for White’s Woods. Each time a small, vocal group of people, many non-residents and all political activists, has tried every way to delay the plans and frustrate the board of supervisors: children marching with “save the woods” signs, bus placards, yard signs, harassment, redundancy, inaccurate news releases, suing the township and writing inflammatory letters to the editor.
Our chairmen, Yanity in 1995 and Overdorff in 2006, decided that implementing a plan for White’s Woods was not worth enduring frustration and ongoing attacks from political activists. The board of supervisors twice walked away from the issue; no other government agency was responsible for tabling the plans.
In fact, the Bureau of Forestry has no power to reject (or accept) stewardship plans — only to encourage their improvement which is welcomed. Misinformation, half-truths and outright lies have fostered an undercurrent of distrust.
White Township citizens should do the math: White Township has no real estate tax. The township has an $8 million budget. Conservative management has placed the township comfortably in the black. White’s Woods costs the township $3,000+/- annually to maintain. We do not need to cut down one tree for gain. However, we do need to plan to preserve the woods or we will have a sick forest and/or a fire trap in the future.
Five elected supervisors successfully create and maintain many diverse programs yet we are unable to manage a woods? Really Fred.
Fred’s concern about saving the taxpayers’ money is shallow. His group’s discarded lawsuit has cost about $50,000+/-. The truth is becoming apparent: A year of lies and misinformation is exactly that, a year of lies and misinformation. Many good people have been duped by a very small group of egotistic fear-mongers.
George Lenz
chairman, White Township
Board of Supervisors