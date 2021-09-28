White Township has again elected to respond to citizen concerns with distortions, semantic manipulation, name calling, personal attacks and provocative allegations (Lenz Letter to the Editor, Indiana Gazette, Sept. 25-26). Where? Witness the following:
“There has never been a ‘timbering plan’ … to be clear cut.” FWW has never suggested that the intent was clear cutting, just quoted the plans submitted by the township’s three foresters over 26 years, and pointed out DCNR’s basis for rejecting the plans.
“DCNR … did not approve the plan and it did not reject the plan.” Clever use of semantics — DCNR didn’t approve it, but apparently the plan wasn’t rejected because DCNR didn’t say rejected. Either way, the plan isn’t happening.
“Dead or dying trees do not need to be cut down … forest visitors … at risk for being injured or killed when the trees come down.” Good use of half-truths. FWW has said that dead and dying trees do have purpose in the woods, but that trees posing a threat (i.e. near the trails) should be removed.
“The innocent general public … has donated thousands of dollars … squandered foolishly.” So, they’re still upset that they were sued. However, had there been no legal action, the plan rejected by DCNR would have been underway throughout 2020-21 (see https://www.friend sofwhiteswoods.org/mgmt-plans, White Township Stewardship Plan, p 27). Squandered? Sounds more like money well spent.
“Why would citizens of non-White Township communities take such an interest …” Maybe because they use WWNC, or because it was purchased with Project 70 funds, for the use of Pennsylvania (not solely White Township) citizens.
Apparently, the township has returned to the 1950s, where women must use their husbands’ names and cannot use their professional credentials. Professor Carolyn Trimarchi and Dr. Sara King deserve more respect — and an apology.
At the Sept. 22, 2021, township meeting, the supervisors enjoyed a good laugh with their “PR director” about how he can “spin anything.” Maybe. If distortions, semantic manipulation, name calling, personal attacks and provocative allegations count, he’s doing a great job.
The township should be ashamed of such tactics. And so should the Gazette for publishing it.
Susan Dahlheimer, Ph.D.
Indiana