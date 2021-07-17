Someone once said, “this is how rumors get started.”
No one other than the White Township board of supervisors could be more pleased that our forested park, the White’s Woods Nature Center, is so well loved and highly regarded as a quiet refuge for hiking with friends, mountain biking, pet walking, bird watching or just commuting one-to-one with higher powers.
Please also consider these facts:
Months from now, when the supervisors adopt a wildlife management program to assure a healthy and balanced animal population in White’s Woods, it will have been done with full regard for the safety of park visitors and the protection of neighboring properties.
It will have been done with our township administrators’ careful review of a similar plan that another regional community has fine-tuned for success for many decades.
It will have been done with our full consideration of White Township residents’ concerns, and their thoughtful constructive conversation with us about doing the right thing for property owners, taxpayers and all those who love White’s Woods.
It will have been done with the open deliberation and vote of the township’s elected supervisors.
A Gazette reader claimed in a recent letter to the editor (“Deer hunting plan a public safety issue,” Christina Sheldon, July 12, 2021) that these steps have already been taken. That claim simply is false.
So far, our top administrators have looked into a deer management plan in Murrysville and the supervisors have directed our staff to devise a plan for White Township. Only the study has begun.
The township’s research, the consideration of Penn State Extension recommendations on hunting for reducing deer impact, the review of other science and the inclusion of public comment all lie ahead.
Ms. Sheldon’s personal attendance — actually, and residents’ attendance — of the supervisors’ twice-monthly business meetings (1 p.m. on the second Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday) would give her or him first-hand understanding of the issues, the board’s actions and the township’s timeline.
Attendance also would enable her or him to more responsibly comment in a public forum.
George Lenz
chairman, White Township Board of Supervisors