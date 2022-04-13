Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.