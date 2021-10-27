Recently the supervisors of Young Township, Indiana County, were approached by the Aultman Watershed Association for Restoring the Environment (AWARE) for approval of a 4-mile rails-to-trails project.
The project would restore the former Jacksonville Branch of the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh Railroad.
The supervisors summarily rejected the idea without providing reasoning. Although the project is not entirely within Young Township, their negative stance will prevent the project from being approved.
As a business owner within the township, tourism would be greatly welcomed, especially from such an environmentally and family friendly venue.
The project would be fully paid for without funds required from the local tax base. This would be a win-win for the area!
The residents of Young Township are urged to contact the supervisors at (724) 726-8229.
Folks may also contact AWARE’s Carol Cummins at ccummins05@gmail.com or phone (724) 465-2540.
John Steffenino
Homer City