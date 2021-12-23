A local tree nursery once had a wonderful billboard: “Trees are the answer.”
Their memorable sign is truer than ever! Trees now provide individual and municipal landowners the opportunity for notable cash payments — if the trees are left standing.
Below are some recent headlines (with a bit of text) that help tell the tale:
The Wall Street Journal, Preserving Trees Becomes Big Business Driven by Emission Rules, Ryan Dezember, Aug. 24, 2020:
“For much of human history, the way to make money from a tree was to chop it down. Now, with companies rushing to offset their carbon emissions, there is value in leaving them standing.
“The good news for trees is that the going rate for intact forests has become competitive with what mills pay for logs in corners of Alaska and Appalachia, the Adirondacks and up toward Acadia. That is spurring landowners to make century-long conservation deals with fossil-fuel companies, which help the latter comply with regulatory demands to reduce their carbon emissions.”
The Dominion Post, Morgantown, W.Va., Money Can Grow On Trees, Oct. 27, 2021:
“When it comes to addressing climate change, there’s often talk of high-tech methods to cut carbon emissions, usually accompanied by discussions of financial incentives aimed at corporations, such as tax credits or tradeable ‘carbon credits’ that allow companies to buy and sell carbon emission allotments. But a new program is expanding the conversation to include families and individuals, asking only this: Don’t cut down your trees.”
The list of headlines goes on!
Fox 9, How to make money by letting your trees grow, June 23, 2021.
The Altamont Enterprise, Albany to Preserve Forests, Earn Funds and Combat Climate Change, Oct. 23, 2019.
So, in addition to providing shade and beauty, absorbing excess storm water, increasing property value and providing a “no-brainer” way to capture the excess carbon that is playing havoc with our weather, trees can now provide local and municipal landowners, such as White Township and Indiana County, with cash payments — if trees are left standing!
What a great opportunity for our community and our future.
Angela Whited
Indiana