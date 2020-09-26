My father is a 98-year-old World War II veteran who landed at Normandy on Utah Beach on D-Day-plus 4.
He was severely wounded twice: once in the French countryside and again in Ohlenberg, France, which ended his time in the Army as an infantryman.
How dare Donald Trump call veterans who were wounded and killed “losers” and “suckers,” as reported and corroborated by numerous sources who had firsthand knowledge of the comments!
That means they actually heard Trump say it.
And has he ever given us a reason to doubt that he uttered those words?
We’ve all heard him disparage John McCain, a war hero; Khizr Khan, a gold star father; and Gen. James Mattis as being “overrated.”
This callous statement comes from a man who is such a coward, he had a doctor lie for him, claiming he had bone spurs so he did not have to serve in the military.
He also has no understanding of why anyone would join the military, asking “What’s in it for them?” The concepts of honor and sacrifice elude him entirely.
His idea of patriotism is kissing the flag for a photo op — nothing but sheer theatrics!
It makes me angry and discouraged that any veteran or active-duty military could vote for this empty shell of a man.
Polls are shifting, though, with only 38 percent of active-duty servicemen and women still supporting him, according to the Military Times.
Those who are serving our country are finally getting fed up with
his complete disrespect for their sacrifice.
Dad, a grateful country thanks you for your service, and so do I.
Jane Mitchell
Penn Run