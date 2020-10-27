I come from a family of veterans. I had four step-brothers serving during World War II — two serving in the Army and two serving in the Navy. All four served in a foreign theater and all returned home safely.
During the Korean conflict, I had three brothers serving — two in the Navy and one in the Army.
The one in the Army served a tour in Korea where he suffered a severe wound to the head that required periodic medical attention for many years after. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
One brother in the Navy died in an accident while his ship was docked in Japan; the other brother returned home safely.
I joined the U.S. Air Force a little over a year after graduation, and my youngest son served a tour aboard the carrier John F. Kennedy with the Navy.
While I was stationed in Germany, I had the opportunity to visit the small country of Luxemburg where there was an American veterans cemetery, just looking over the cemetery and knowing that these veterans will never go home.
How can any veteran condone our small-minded so-called commander-in-chief who called these deceased veterans who died for their country “suckers and losers.”
I will never refer to this small-minded person as my commander-in-chief. Instead I will refer to him as the liar-in-chief.
Do you wonder what kind of name our liar-in-chief would have for those veterans who were wounded and were awarded the Purple Heart?
This person, who was a draft dodger, a liar and shows complete disrespect for our deceased veterans, does not deserve a veteran’s vote for president.
Walter F. Friday
Homer City