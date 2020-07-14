In a letter on July 7, Mr. Stancombe claimed that Donald Trump is the “greatest president of all time” and suggested that our November election be postponed until “we get somewhat normal again.”
Let’s look at what is happening while Trump has been president.
The rate of COVID-19 infections has soared, which has deepened the economic crisis, overwhelmed our hospitals and resulted in shortages of worker’s protective gear.
Compared to other countries, we have the largest number of infected people (over 3 million) with the highest death toll (over 135,000 as of July 10). These numbers are rapidly increasing because Trump refuses to implement national safety precautions.
Instead of helping schools open safely, Trump is forcing schools to open in the fall with little regard for the well-being of students and teachers.
He even threatens to cut funding to schools that do not open.
In the midst of the pandemic, Trump is attempting to rip away the protections of the Affordable Care Act for 20 million Americans and harm our hospitals.
While the majority of the people (67 percent) support the social justice movement, Trump stokes the
flames of racial divisions among Americans.
Instead of protecting our military from our enemies, Trump defends Putin by repeating “fake news” when informed that a bounty would be paid for killing our soldiers.
Based on his record, I think Trump does not qualify as the “greatest president of all time.”
As to the suggestion to postpone our November election until “we get somewhat normal,” I believe the way to “get normal” is to elect Joe Biden as president.
As president, Biden will lead with honesty, integrity and experience to help our country heal and prosper.
He will implement protocols to contain the pandemic, improve health care coverage and defend our soldiers.
To revive rural America, he will invest $70 billion in American manufacturing, provide $20 billion in rural broadband infrastructure, expand broadband access that will create 250,000 new jobs and strengthen the agricultural sector.
Joe Biden will fight for social justice so all Americans have the “right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Nancy Westburg
Indiana